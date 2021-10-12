Aura to Provide 1,000 Tickets for Fans to October 20th Home Opener

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that Aura, the Timberwolves Official Digital Security Provider is providing 1,000 tickets for fans to attend the season opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, October 20th at Target Center.

“One of the strongest aspects of a home-team’s defense is the roar of attending fans. Their energy bolsters the players on the court, and unfortunately that energy was absent from arenas last season,” said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. “As the newest members of the Timberwolves defensive team, we are offering fans the opportunity to play proactive defense by attending the home opener on us.”

“This special ticket opportunity is about engaging our fans and creating that home court advantage for our team,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Our fans are the heartbeat of the organization, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Target Center.”

The Timberwolves and Aura recently announced a multi-year partnership, designating Aura as the “Official Digital Security Provider” and the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Compliments of Aura, tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis (limit of four per customer): Timberwolves.com/aura-offer.

Tickets available while supplies last, not available for transfer or resale.