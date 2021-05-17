Timberwolves Guard Anthony Edwards Named KIA NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA today named Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards as its Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for May. Edwards earns his third straight Kia NBA Rookie of the Month award (March and April 2021).

Edwards wrapped up his stellar rookie season with another dominate month, averaging 27.0 points on 52.8% shooting, including 40.6% from three, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in the eight games in May. On May 5 vs. Memphis, Edwards erupted for a career-high-tying 42 points on a career-high 17-of-22 shooting, including a career-high 8-of-9 from deep. Edwards collected his second 40+ point game of the season, becoming the second player 19 years or younger to have multiple 40-point games (LeBron James, three in 2003-04). He also became the first 19-year-old in NBA history to have 40+ points and 5+ threes in a game. With his six rebounds and seven assists on the night against the Grizzlies, Edwards joined James (2004) and Kevin Durant (2008) as the only teenagers in NBA history to have 40+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists in a game. With his eight three-pointers against Memphis, Edwards set the Timberwolves rookie single-game record for most threes in a game. With his third trey that night, he registered his 150th three-pointer of the season. At 19y-273d, he became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 150 threes. In the final game of the season vs. Dallas on May 16, Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring, tallying 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep. With his 30 points, the fourth of his season, Edwards tied Karl-Anthony Towns (2015-16) Andrew Wiggins (2014-15) the most 30+ point games by a rookie in Timberwolves history. Edwards finished his rookie campaign with 171 threes, becoming the fourth rookie in NBA history with 170+ three-pointers, joining Donovan Mitchell (187), Damian Lillard (185) and Saddiq Bey (175). He has connected on 5+ threes in eight contests this season, extending his franchise record for the most such games by a rookie.

Edwards completed his rookie season averaging 19.3 points per game, the most by any rookie in Timberwolves history. His 171 total three-pointers are the second-most in a single-season by a Timberwolves player, behind Kevin Love (190 in 2013-14). Edwards finished the season ranked in the top 10 among rookies in multiple statistical categories, including first among rookies in points per game (19.3), tied for fifth in steals (1.1) and ninth in assists per game (2.9). Edwards also ranks first amongst rookies in total points (1392), led all rookies in games played (72), second in total three-pointers among rookies (171), second in total steals (82), third among rookies in total rebounds (336) and fifth in total assists (211). He recorded at least one steal in 25 straight games from Feb. 24-Apr.16, the longest ever run by a Timberwolves rookie (Pooh Richardson, 15 games twice in the 1989-90 season). Per Elias Sports, Edwards’ 25 game streak with at least one steal was the second-longest by a rookie in NBA history (Chris Paul- 31 2005-06).

R.J. Hampton of the Orlando Magic received the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for May.