Anthony Edwards To Represent Minnesota Timberwolves At NBA Draft Lottery 2021 Presented By State Farm

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that All-Rookie First Team guard Anthony Edwards will represent the team virtually at the NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm, to be held on Tuesday, June 22. The event will be televised on ESPN beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

"I look forward to representing the Timberwolves and state of Minnesota at this year’s draft lottery," said Edwards. "I remember the excitement for me during draft lottery and draft time last year and I hope to bring good luck for our fans tomorrow.”

The Wolves enter the night with a 27.6% chance of landing a top-three pick that would be kept by the franchise. Ending the season with a .319 win percentage, Minnesota has 9.0% odds to land the first pick, 9.2% for the second and 9.4% chance for the third selection. The Timberwolves have a 72.4% chance of landing between picks four and 10. If the team lands outside of the top three picks, it will be conveyed to the Golden State Warriors as part of the historic Feb. 2020 trade that saw the Wolves acquire All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell.