Anthony Edwards Named to 2021 NBA Rising Stars Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA today announced that Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards has been named to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars roster under Team USA. Due to the current NBA All-Star format, the game will not be played this year at the 2021 NBA All-Star in Atlanta.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards ranks in the top 10 in each of the three major statistical categories amongst rookies, including second among rookies in points per game (14.8), fifth in assists per game (2.5) and tied for ninth in rebounds per game (4.0). Edwards also leads all rookies in minutes (1015), ranks second in total points (517), third in total three-pointers made (67) and sixth in total rebounds (139). Since being inserted into the Timberwolves starting lineup on Jan. 29 vs. Philadelphia (18 games), Edwards has averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. He has connected on 67 total three pointers through 35 games this season, making him the only Timberwolves rookie with 65+ made threes through the first 35 games of their career. Edwards opened his rookie campaign scoring 15+ points in his first three games, becoming the second Wolves rookie to open his career with consecutive 15+ point games (Jonny Flynn, 2009).

Since the format changed to Team USA versus Team World, Edwards joins Josh Okogie (2018 & 2019), Andrew Wiggins (2015 & 2016), Gorgui Dieng (2015), Zach LaVine (2015 & 2016), Shabazz Muhammad (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016 & 2017) as Timberwolves players to participate in the game. With Edwards’ selection, it marks the sixth appearance in the last seven contests by at least one Timberwolves player.

The NBA’s assistant coaches chose the rosters for the 2021 NBA Rising Stars game, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. Coaches selected four guards, four frontcourt players and two players at either position group for each team. They also picked a minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players for each team.