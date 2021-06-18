Anthony Edwards Named To 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the NBA announced tonight.

Edwards led all qualified rookies in scoring with 19.3 ppg, the largest rookie scoring average in Timberwolves history, tied for fifth in steals (1.1) and tied for eighth in assists per game (2.9). Edwards was the only rookie to play in all 72 games and ranked first amongst rookies in total points (1392), second in total three-pointers (171), second in total steals (82), third in total rebounds (336) and fifth in total assists (211).

The Atlanta, Georgia native was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month three times this season (March, April, May), becoming the third player in Wolves history to earn the honor multiple times (Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16 and Andrew Wiggins in 2014-15). He tallied a rookie-leading and Timberwolves rookie record 36 20+ point games this season. He recorded at least one steal in 25 straight games from Feb. 24-Apr.16, the longest ever run by a Timberwolves rookie (Pooh Richardson, 15 games twice in the 1989-90 season). Per Elias Sports, Edwards’ 25-game streak with at least one steal was the second-longest by a rookie in NBA history (Chris Paul- 31 2005-06).

The 6-4 guard erupted for a career-high 42 points in the Timberwolves' come-from-behind 123-119 victory in Phoenix on Mar. 18 to become the first Timberwolves rookie to score 40+ points in a game. The 42 points were the most points by a rookie since Trae Young had 49 on Mar. 1, 2019 vs. Chicago. At 19y-225d, Edwards became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points behind LeBron James (2003-04, 19y-88d) and Kevin Durant (2007-08, 19y-200d). In the Mar. 31 game vs. New York, Edwards (19y-238d) connected on his 100th triple of the season, becoming the youngest player in Timberwolves history to reach 100 three-pointers (previous youngest was Stephon Marbury at 20y-058d). He also became the third youngest player in NBA history to connect on 100 threes (Kobe Bryant, 19y-176d and Kevin Knox, 19y-218d). Scoring his eighth point against Milwaukee on Apr. 14, he reached 1000 points on the season. At 19y-252d, he became the fifth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1000 points, behind James (19y-041d), Bryant (19y-127d), Durant (19y-146d) and Devin Booker (19y-162d). On May 5 vs. Memphis, Edwards again erupted for a career-high-tying 42 points on a career-high 17-of-22 shooting, including a career-high 8-of-9 from deep. He collected his second 40+ point game of the season, becoming the second player 19 years or younger to have multiple 40-point games (James, three in 2003-04). He also became the first 19-year-old in NBA history to have 40+ points and 5+ threes in a game. With his six rebounds and seven assists on the night against the Grizzlies, Edwards joined James (2004) and Durant (2008) as the only teenagers in NBA history to have 40+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists in a game. With his eight three-pointers against Memphis, Edwards set the Timberwolves rookie single-game record for most threes in a game.

Edwards joins Richardson, Christian Laettner, Isaiah Rider, Stephon Marbury, Wally Szczerbiak, Randy Foye, Ricky Rubio, Wiggins and Towns as Wolves rookies to earn All-Rookie First Team honors.