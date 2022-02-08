Anthony Edwards & Jarred Vanderbilt Star In Aura Commercial
Aura, Official Digital Security and Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, aired its newest commercial on Tuesday morning.
The commercial features Aura’s Honorary Director of Trust, Anthony Edwards, as well as Jarred Vanderbilt.
The Wolves’ duo’s acting abilities shine in the commercial, available to view now across Timberwolves social channels.
Introducing https://t.co/09vk3uM2zF’s new Honorary Director of Trust… pic.twitter.com/anQRx1en6B
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 8, 2022
