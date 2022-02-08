Anthony Edwards & Jarred Vanderbilt Star In Aura Commercial

Posted: Feb 08, 2022

Aura, Official Digital Security and Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, aired its newest commercial on Tuesday morning.

The commercial features Aura’s Honorary Director of Trust, Anthony Edwards, as well as Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Wolves’ duo’s acting abilities shine in the commercial, available to view now across Timberwolves social channels.

Tags
Edwards, Anthony, Vanderbilt, Jarred, Timberwolves

Related Content

Edwards, Anthony

Vanderbilt, Jarred

Timberwolves

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter