Another Slow Start Dooms Wolves Against Magic

It was supposed to be Andrew Wiggins and Elfrid Payton going head-to-head in a matchup that could either allow Wiggins to pull away from the pack or allow Elfrid Payton to work his way back into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Instead it was the Nikola Vucevic show and everyone else was left watching.

Vucevic dominated all night as the Magic fought their way to a 97-84 victory over the Wolves on Friday night at Target Center.

Minnesota had absolutely no answer for the Serbian big man by way of USC. Vucevic finished his night with 37 points and 17 boards and shot 18-for-25 from the floor. He was truly a man amongst boys and bullied the likes of Justin Hamilton and Adreian Payne down low.

“He’s a good player,” Flip Saunders said. “I’d say if he’s on any other team he’s probably looked at as one of the best centers in the league.”

That outcome was somewhat to be expected as Vucevic is one of the best big men in the league, while the Wolves started an inexperienced frontcourt of Hamilton and Payne. It might’ve been a different story with Nikola Pekovic or Gorgui Dieng in the mix. That’s neither here nor there at this point in the season, though, and Vucevic certainly didn’t hold back.

“It wasn’t just rebounding,” Robbie Hummel said. “He shot pretty well tonight and he got us on the class a couple times. He’s a big guy and I guess we just have to play harder and box him out.”

In a contest that teetered on the edge of a blowout for most of the night, the Wolves managed to make it a one-possession game on multiple occasions. They just couldn’t get over the final hump.

“It’s like a broken record,” Saunders said. “We fought our way back and we had to exert so much energy to get back in it that in the stretch run we didn’t have any energy left.”

Saunders added that he didn’t think his squad came out with enough energy and dug itself a hole from the onset of the contest.

“We need to come out early and be more aggressive,” Wiggins said. “We’re coming out like we’re not ready. We need to come out and assert ourselves on both sides of the court.”

Tobias Harris aided Vucevic in the onslaught with 25 points and 12 boards. He also drilled a pair of corner three-pointers that proved to be daggers in the heart of a potential comeback.

It didn’t end there, though. Payton won the battle against Wiggins. Payton stuffed the stat sheet and finished his night with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals. Wiggins, on the other hand, scored 22 points and was 10-for-13 from the free throw line.

Orlando finished the night with a 53-30 edge on the glass and Minnesota players looked out of sorts by the end of the night.

“They’re taking it seriously,” Saunders said. “They’re just physically and mentally fatigued right now.”

Hummel said while the group is tired, the fact that the team is executing under an 8-man rotation is not an excuse to perform poorly.

“We’re in the NBA and we’ve got to step up to the challenge,” he said. “It’s all part of it.”

Saunders had a similar opinion on the matter.

“It’s a man’s league and as a young player they have to become a man,” Saunders said. “We’ve tried to facilitate that improvement and we’ve been able to do that. We just have a ways to go.”

LEADER OF THE PACK

Andrew Wiggins continued to lead a Wolves team that’s been struggling to say the least. Wiggins finished with 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting and was also 10-for-13 from the free throw line. He’s been the players that’s managed to make some of these late-season contest watchable and that proved to be the case against Orlando. There’s no doubt Wiggins is a little tired with the amount of minutes he’s played over the last few months. He’ll have a few days to rest as the Wolves don’t play again until Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

NUMBERS GAME

-- Elfrid Payton was a menace all night and after nabbing 2 steals early in the game he finished the night with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals.

-- Minnesota lived at the free throw line throughout most of the game and finished 25-for-32 from the charity stripe.

-- Orlando owned the glass all night en route to a 53-30 advantage on the boards. Nikola Vucevic had 17 rebounds to lead the way for the Magic.

-- Kevin Martin had a rough night in his return to the court after missing 12 days with a hamstring injury. Martin finished 3-for-12 from the floor and only scored 12 points.

-- Minnesota was lifeless from long range in the game against Orlando. It finished the night 1-for-12 from three-pointer territory.

LOOKING AHEAD