Anfernee Simons Is The Mystery Prospect

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

G, IMG Academy

6’3, 183 lbs

Stats from 2017-18:

8 games, 21.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 37.5 FG%, 87.5 3P%, 66.7 3P%

Where he’ll go:

Simons is considered a late first-round pick who could slide into the second round.

The Rundown:

Anfernee Simons is taking an unconventional path to the NBA. Simons graduated from high school in Orlando before attending a post-grad year at IMG Academy last season. He’s only 18, but will be 19 when the draft starts and will be a year removed from high school, so he’ll be eligible to enter the draft, which he has done.

He’s an athlete, but he’ll need to put on some weight. His shot isn’t as consistent as it needs to be, but man, he's bouncy.

He’s projected to be a late first-round pick/second-round pick in the draft, but who knows if a team sees something it likes with him. And there’s a lot to like. He was a top high-school recruit before choosing to reclassify to become eligible for the draft.

There was a cloud of mystery surrounding Simons at the Combine, and it’s something he was aware of.

“Not many people know who I am,” Simons said. “I’m the mystery prospect. Just try to learn who I am as a person and figure out where I am mentally at this point.”

Teams will try to unveil the mystery of Simons before the draft, but he’s right, people are intrigued by the unknown.

Fun fact: Being born near Orlando, his parents were huge Magic fans. His first name is a nod to former Magic great Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.

Whoever takes Simons will be a team that first off, can afford taking a risk on somewhat of an unknown. And secondly, it’s a team that has done its research on a player who moves so fluidly, it looks like he was made to run the court.

He has tools to become a solid defender with his 6’9 wing span, 8’3.5 standing reach and his youth, but he’s not close to there yet. He has a decent shot, but he’s going to need to change his release point. There are a lot of developmental things that he’ll have to work on, which seems like Simons could spend a lot of time on a team’s G League affiliate which is 300 times better than sitting on the bench.

[gallery_embed:44509]