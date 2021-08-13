Timberwolves Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s 2021 preseason schedule. The Wolves will play four exhibition contests, including one game at Target Center.

The fans first chance to see the 2021-22 Wolves at Target Center will be when the team opens its preseason schedule on Monday, Oct. 4 when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. This will mark the first time in franchise history that Minnesota will play the Pelicans in the preseason.

After opening against New Orleans, the Timberwolves travel for the final three preseason games, including matchups against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Friday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 11 at the L.A. Clippers. The Wolves wrap up their exhibition games with a contest against Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Preseason tickets for the Oct. 4 contest against the Pelicans will go on sale on Thursday, September 9. Fans can register for priority access to single game tickets, including preseason, by visiting timberwolves.com/priority. The Wolves’ preseason broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

2021 TIMBERWOLVES PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIPOFF

Oct. 4 New Orleans Pelicans Target Center 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 Denver Nuggets Ball Arena 8:00 p.m.

Oct. 11 L.A. Clippers TBD 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Brooklyn Nets Barclays Center 6:30 p.m.