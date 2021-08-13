Timberwolves Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Aug 13, 2021

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s 2021 preseason schedule. The Wolves will play four exhibition contests, including one game at Target Center. 

The fans first chance to see the 2021-22 Wolves at Target Center will be when the team opens its preseason schedule on MondayOct. 4 when they take on the New Orleans PelicansThis will mark the first time in franchise history that Minnesota will play the Pelicans in the preseason. 

After opening against New Orleans, the Timberwolves travel for the final three preseason games, including matchups against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Friday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 11 at the L.A. Clippers. The Wolves wrap up their exhibition games with a contest against Brooklyn at Barclays Center on ThursdayOct. 14. 

Preseason tickets for the Oct. 4 contest against the Pelicans will go on sale on Thursday, September 9. Fans can register for priority access to single game tickets, including preseason, by visiting timberwolves.com/priority. The Wolves’ preseason broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. 

 

2021 TIMBERWOLVES PRESEASON SCHEDULE 

DATE           OPPONENT               LOCATION        TIPOFF  

Oct. 4    New Orleans Pelicans   Target Center    7:00 p.m. 

Oct. 8    Denver Nuggets           Ball Arena          8:00 p.m. 

Oct. 11   L.A. Clippers               TBD                    9:30 p.m. 

Oct. 14   Brooklyn Nets             Barclays Center   6:30 p.m. 

 

All times Central      Bold denotes home game 

