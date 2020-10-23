2020 NBA Draft Profile: Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey

Guard, Kentucky

Age: 19

Height: 6-3

Weight: 198

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Tyrese Maxey is a capable all-around guard who can score in bunches when his jump shot is falling but proved to be a threat from all three levels during his freshman year at Kentucky. Emerging as a top prospect early in his prep career, Maxey helped the United States to a gold medal at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship and was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit. Widely regarded as one of the top 10 prospects in the high school class of 2019 following his senior year at South Garland High School (TX), the Dallas native committed to Kentucky to play for Head Coach John Calipari.

Having arguably his best game of the season scoring 26 points on opening night in a victory over then top-ranked Michigan State, Maxey finished the year averaging 14 points, 4.3 and 3.1 assists per game to earn All-SEC 2nd Team honors solidifying himself as an x-factor for the top-10-ranked Wildcats.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Versatile guard who has the size, strength and length to play either backcourt position. Only 6-3 but has a strong frame and a near 6-8 wingspan. Has a feel for the game that allows him to contribute in a variety of ways. Played mostly off the ball for Kentucky but showed flashes of basic playmaking operating out of pick-and-roll, including the ability to manipulate a ball screen and get to his spots on the floor.

Instinctive scorer who excels in transition and shows the ability to put the ball in the basket from all over the floor. Plays at different speeds and has an advanced floater game for his age. Finishes through contact. Confident shot-maker with range and touch.

Physical player defensively. Uses his strong frame, length and anticipation skills to his advantage. Fearless player with toughness and swagger.

Projected role: Versatile two-way combo guard

-- Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Clever finisher at the rim who can score from awkward angles using the glass and absorb contact to find an angle using either hand.

Comfortable shooting off the dribble in either direction. He lacks elite burst but he makes rapid movements stopping and transitioning into his shot.

Good pick-and-roll scorer who can get to the rim or pull up and shoot.

Excellent on-ball defender with a strong frame and long arms. He plays hard, shifts his feet, and flips his hips to move well laterally and defend pick-and-rolls. He’s strong enough to power through screens or defend larger wings.

Off-ball defense: Stays engaged, rotates well, and anticipates where the ball will be to beat opponents to their spots.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Speedy combo guard with crafty scoring ability and solid length … Excels at creating offense when attacking the basket both on the break and in pick and roll situations … Solid frame at 200 lbs at 6’3 with muscular shoulders and arms and solid ability to absorb contact and stay on balance… Has good length with a 6’6 wingspan and a 8’3.5 standing reach … Excellent shooter. Has a quick, fluid release and solid ability to shoot off the dribble … At his best when moving towards the basket and improvising … Quick decision maker … Solid at driving and dishing … Does a nice job of feeding teammates with lobs on the move … Shows an advanced ability to hit runners in the lane, an important attribute considering his lack of explosiveness … Has a patented one handed push shot that he utilizes within 10-12 feet of the basket when he gets space … Clever playmaker … Speed in the open floor and imagination to make quick and creative decisions makes him an effective transition player … Very efficient 83.3% from the FT line shows that he’s indeed a promising shooter … Seems to play well in big games, as he proved on opening night at MSG … Rebounded the ball at a solid rate pulling down 4.3 boards per game … Should be able to improve considerably as an outside shooter, as he proved effective when he’s given time to get shots … Does a good job of negating shot blockers by using the rim to shield the ball and convert lay ups … A solid on ball defender and could bring added value with an ability to defend both guard positions … Smart kid. High character individual, was an excellent student (3.7 GPA) in high school -- Aran Smith