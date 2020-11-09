2020 NBA Draft Profile: Tyrell Terry
Tyrell Terry
Guard, Stanford
Age: 20
Height: 6-2
Weight: 160
**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**
NBA.com(click to read full analysis):
Tyrell Terry is a smooth, skilled guard who emerged as a significant difference maker for a Stanford team that exceeded expectations this season. Widely regarded as one of the top-100 prospects in the high school class of 2019 following his senior year at DeLaSalle High School (MN), Terry carved out a significant role for the Cardinal as a true freshman under Head Coach Jerod Haase.
Averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, the 19-year old guard was a pleasant surprise all year on his way to Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors.
The Ringer (click to read full analysis):
- Elite shooter with a quick, high release. He can run off screens and find his balance midair (48 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s) or unload off the dribble jumpers from deep behind the arc (32 percent).
- Advanced off-ball movement: He manipulates defenders with pivots and fakes to get himself open. The Curry family would be proud of his tendency to relocate for corner 3s after giving up the ball.
- Crafty interior finisher with an expansive layup package. He has a keen sense for how to contort his body on layup attempts, and the soft touch to score from awkward angles or against contact.
- Makes an impact in the pick-and-roll. He has the burst to turn the corner and generally makes smart decisions when deciding whether to shoot or pass.
-- Kevin O'Connor
NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):
Sharp shooting point guard with a slight frame but a ton of upside if his body develops … Very cerebral and focused player with great maturity from a mental standpoint … “Slick”. Advanced offensive skill set … One of the purest shooters in this year’s draft … His release is clean, and concise … “Makes it look easy” … When he has time to get set and release the ball, he rarely misses … Quick and consistent shooting motion … Rarely forces up bad shots, and shows an excellent feel for the game … His passing ability is also very impressive as he shows innate vision and creativity … Makes his teammates better … Shows an excellent understanding of playing the pick and roll and can facilitate for teammates as well as come off screen for pull ups … Has the ability to make plays for his teammates as his passing ability sets up opportunities …He can spot teammates and drop the ball on a dime in the full court … Anticipates the game extremely well, on both ends of the floor … Sees plays before they happen, leading to breakaway steals, as well as passing teammates open for easy baskets … Pushes the ball up the floor well and sees the entire floor making excellent decisions … Solid ability to utilize runners in the lane, over the trees, to avert blocked shots … His 89% FT shooting confirms his elite level shooting stroke … Solid foot speed and quickness allows him to get by defenders and creates separation for scoring opportunities … Excellent ball handler, who is solid at getting by defenders off the bounce and can split double teams and handle full court pressure with ease … Also shows a solid ability to stop on a dime and pull up for shots … Despite lack of strength, plays with toughness and seems to fight through contact well … Finishes with either hand around the basket … Has sneaky athleticism, with the ability to get up and dunk when he gets the right momentum and is able to gather his feet … Has toughness, as shown by his surprising 4.5 rebounds per game … Has a fearless demeanor … Competitive player who plays with fire and passion … Never shies away from big moments, and seems to perform well at the end of games, when the pressure intensifies … One of the high risk/reward picks for this year’s draft who may have jumped the gun on a NBA career, but if his body comes around, watch out! -- Aran Smith
