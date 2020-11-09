2020 NBA Draft Profile: Tyrell Terry

Tyrell Terry

Guard, Stanford

Age: 20

Height: 6-2

Weight: 160

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Tyrell Terry is a smooth, skilled guard who emerged as a significant difference maker for a Stanford team that exceeded expectations this season. Widely regarded as one of the top-100 prospects in the high school class of 2019 following his senior year at DeLaSalle High School (MN), Terry carved out a significant role for the Cardinal as a true freshman under Head Coach Jerod Haase.

Averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, the 19-year old guard was a pleasant surprise all year on his way to Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors.

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Elite shooter with a quick, high release. He can run off screens and find his balance midair (48 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s) or unload off the dribble jumpers from deep behind the arc (32 percent).

Advanced off-ball movement: He manipulates defenders with pivots and fakes to get himself open. The Curry family would be proud of his tendency to relocate for corner 3s after giving up the ball.

Crafty interior finisher with an expansive layup package. He has a keen sense for how to contort his body on layup attempts, and the soft touch to score from awkward angles or against contact.

Makes an impact in the pick-and-roll. He has the burst to turn the corner and generally makes smart decisions when deciding whether to shoot or pass.

-- Kevin O'Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Sharp shooting point guard with a slight frame but a ton of upside if his body develops … Very cerebral and focused player with great maturity from a mental standpoint … “Slick”. Advanced offensive skill set … One of the purest shooters in this year’s draft … His release is clean, and concise … “Makes it look easy” … When he has time to get set and release the ball, he rarely misses … Quick and consistent shooting motion … Rarely forces up bad shots, and shows an excellent feel for the game … His passing ability is also very impressive as he shows innate vision and creativity … Makes his teammates better … Shows an excellent understanding of playing the pick and roll and can facilitate for teammates as well as come off screen for pull ups … Has the ability to make plays for his teammates as his passing ability sets up opportunities …He can spot teammates and drop the ball on a dime in the full court … Anticipates the game extremely well, on both ends of the floor … Sees plays before they happen, leading to breakaway steals, as well as passing teammates open for easy baskets … Pushes the ball up the floor well and sees the entire floor making excellent decisions … Solid ability to utilize runners in the lane, over the trees, to avert blocked shots … His 89% FT shooting confirms his elite level shooting stroke … Solid foot speed and quickness allows him to get by defenders and creates separation for scoring opportunities … Excellent ball handler, who is solid at getting by defenders off the bounce and can split double teams and handle full court pressure with ease … Also shows a solid ability to stop on a dime and pull up for shots … Despite lack of strength, plays with toughness and seems to fight through contact well … Finishes with either hand around the basket … Has sneaky athleticism, with the ability to get up and dunk when he gets the right momentum and is able to gather his feet … Has toughness, as shown by his surprising 4.5 rebounds per game … Has a fearless demeanor … Competitive player who plays with fire and passion … Never shies away from big moments, and seems to perform well at the end of games, when the pressure intensifies … One of the high risk/reward picks for this year’s draft who may have jumped the gun on a NBA career, but if his body comes around, watch out! -- Aran Smith