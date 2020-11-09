2020 NBA Draft Profile: Tre Jones
Tre Jones
Guard, Duke
Age:20
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185
**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**
NBA.com(click to read full analysis):
Tre Jones is a gifted defensive point guard who made considerable strides on the offensive end as the leader of a young Duke team in his sophomore season. The younger brother of Tyus Jones who was selected 24th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, he emerged as a prospect early in his career averaging 4.6 points 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 steals per game at the 2015 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Making appearances at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit following his senior year at Apple Valley High School (MN), Jones was widely regarded as one of the top-12 prospects in the high school class of 2018. Joining 2019 lottery picks Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish at Duke, Jones played a complementary role in his first season under Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, but impacted winning with his play defensively to earn a spot on the ACC All-Defensive Team.
Returning to Durham for his sophomore year, he slid into a more substantial offensive role averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game to earn ACC Player of the Year honors.
The Ringer (click to read full analysis):
- Reliable playmaker in pick-and-roll and transition. Plays with control and discipline; he limits turnovers by making smart decisions.
- Improved shooter as a sophomore—he went from 26 percent to 36 percent on 3s. His soft touch from the line (77 percent) and on floaters offers more promise.
- Lockdown defender against guards with advanced technique fighting over screens.
- High-IQ team defender who rotates, communicates, and disrupts the opponent with timely rotations that put him in the passing lanes.
-- Kevin O’Connor
NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):
Floor general at point guard, works to set up teammates for open looks … Great decision maker, limits turnovers … Finds passing lanes and makes easy dump-offs to big men … Shows potential on three-point shot (increased from 26.2% to 36.1% in sophomore campaign) … Can hit pull-up for jumpers off the dribble on the break as well as in the half court set … Effective use of head fakes helps collapse defenses … Runs a transition offense very well … Footwork is solid on both ends of the court … Defensively, one of the best at anticipating and jumping passing lanes, leading to easy transition buckets … Very capable on ball, perimeter defender against quicker, shorter guards … Has the ability to stay in front of ball-handler from baseline to baseline in press defense … Disciplined defender, doesn’t reach or leave the ground on head fakes … Arguably the best defensive point guard in the class … Has shown a willingness to take the big shot down the stretch and has been successful when doing so … Has a lot of competitiveness and inner-strength. Wants to win at all costs, low-ego and plays unselfishly … Just turned 20 in January and improvement from year one to two shows promise in future progression …-- Nick Mazone
