2020 NBA Draft Profile: Tre Jones

Tre Jones

Guard, Duke

Age:20

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Tre Jones is a gifted defensive point guard who made considerable strides on the offensive end as the leader of a young Duke team in his sophomore season. The younger brother of Tyus Jones who was selected 24th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, he emerged as a prospect early in his career averaging 4.6 points 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 steals per game at the 2015 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Making appearances at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit following his senior year at Apple Valley High School (MN), Jones was widely regarded as one of the top-12 prospects in the high school class of 2018. Joining 2019 lottery picks Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish at Duke, Jones played a complementary role in his first season under Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, but impacted winning with his play defensively to earn a spot on the ACC All-Defensive Team.

Returning to Durham for his sophomore year, he slid into a more substantial offensive role averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game to earn ACC Player of the Year honors.

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Reliable playmaker in pick-and-roll and transition. Plays with control and discipline; he limits turnovers by making smart decisions.

Improved shooter as a sophomore—he went from 26 percent to 36 percent on 3s. His soft touch from the line (77 percent) and on floaters offers more promise.

Lockdown defender against guards with advanced technique fighting over screens.

High-IQ team defender who rotates, communicates, and disrupts the opponent with timely rotations that put him in the passing lanes.

-- Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Floor general at point guard, works to set up teammates for open looks … Great decision maker, limits turnovers … Finds passing lanes and makes easy dump-offs to big men … Shows potential on three-point shot (increased from 26.2% to 36.1% in sophomore campaign) … Can hit pull-up for jumpers off the dribble on the break as well as in the half court set … Effective use of head fakes helps collapse defenses … Runs a transition offense very well … Footwork is solid on both ends of the court … Defensively, one of the best at anticipating and jumping passing lanes, leading to easy transition buckets … Very capable on ball, perimeter defender against quicker, shorter guards … Has the ability to stay in front of ball-handler from baseline to baseline in press defense … Disciplined defender, doesn’t reach or leave the ground on head fakes … Arguably the best defensive point guard in the class … Has shown a willingness to take the big shot down the stretch and has been successful when doing so … Has a lot of competitiveness and inner-strength. Wants to win at all costs, low-ego and plays unselfishly … Just turned 20 in January and improvement from year one to two shows promise in future progression …-- Nick Mazone