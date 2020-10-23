2020 NBA Draft Profile: Patrick Williams
Patrick Williams
Forward, Florida State
Age: 19
Height: 6-8
Weight: 225
**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**
NBA.com(click to read full analysis):
Patrick Williams is an athletic forward with prototypical tools for an NBA forward and a budding offensive game that made him a key contributor from day one on a Florida State team that finished the year ranked in the top-5. Widely regarded as a top-40 prospect in the high school class of 2019 at the conclusion of his prep career at West Charlotte High School (NC), he was named a Jordan Brand All-American.
Quickly carving out a role for Head Coach Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles, Williams flashed an impressive blend of athleticism and potential averaging 9.2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block over 22.6 minutes per game to earn ACC All-Freshman team honors.
ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):
- Has an ideal physical profile for a forward at 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, with a wingspan around 7-foot. Length and athleticism to defender smaller players, plus a powerful frame that should allow him to switch onto big men.
- Showed some flashes of touch shooting off the dribble from midrange, as well as stepping into spot-up 3-pointers confidently. Hit 84% of his free throw attempts.
- Second-youngest player in this draft class. Somewhat of a late bloomer who appears to have considerable upside.
Projected role: 3-and-D combo forward
-- Jonathan Givony
The Ringer (click to read full analysis):
- Efficient at-rim scorer who uses either hand on athletic extended finishes.
- Talented scorer off the dribble who can rise—and sometimes hang —before draining tough, contested jumpers.
- Sound decision-maker who plays within the system. He doesn’t pause possessions; he keeps the ball moving. Nor does he force bad shots; he looks for an open man.
- Good playmaker for his size due to his solid handle and excellent passing vision. He loves to use hesitations, especially in the pick-and-roll, and he can deliver accurate passes off the dribble.
- Does the little things like cutting, screening, and rebounding. With his size and skill, it’s projectable for a team to use him like a big as an on-ball screener who can pop for 3s or dive to the rim.
- Smart, athletic team defender who communicates and disrupts actions with timely help defense.
- Gritty player who hustles hard on defense. He’s had a handful of inspired chasedown blocks. As a rim protector, he’ll put in multiple efforts to get stops.
--Kevin O’Connor
NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):
An explosive, “freakish” combo forward with intriguing upside, especially as a defender … One of the most explosive athletes in college basketball, Williams is difficult to keep off of the offensive glass … Oozes potential with his eye popping physical profile and standout versatility … Scores a fair amount of baskets just through sheer athleticism as he’s able to physically outclass most players at the college level … Excellent length with a 6’11 wingspan … Very strong legs and powerful frame. When he’s engaged, he plays a physical brand of basketball and should only get stronger as his body develops with age … Ability to defend multiple positions gives him added intrigue … Converts a number of tip dunks as well as ally oops … Really efficient in the role of an off ball defender, but also effective on the ball … Has amazing speed to make up ground and intercept passes, as evidenced by his steal per game … Intriguing versatility with his ability to handle the ball and knock down mid-range jumpers … Averaged 83.8% from the FT line, an encouraging stat regarding his ability to develop into a high level face the basket scorer … -- Evan Tomes
Tags
1/
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: