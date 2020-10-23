2020 NBA Draft Profile: Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams

Forward, Florida State

Age: 19

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com:

Patrick Williams is an athletic forward with prototypical tools for an NBA forward and a budding offensive game that made him a key contributor from day one on a Florida State team that finished the year ranked in the top-5. Widely regarded as a top-40 prospect in the high school class of 2019 at the conclusion of his prep career at West Charlotte High School (NC), he was named a Jordan Brand All-American.

Quickly carving out a role for Head Coach Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles, Williams flashed an impressive blend of athleticism and potential averaging 9.2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block over 22.6 minutes per game to earn ACC All-Freshman team honors.

ESPN/Draft Express:

Has an ideal physical profile for a forward at 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, with a wingspan around 7-foot. Length and athleticism to defender smaller players, plus a powerful frame that should allow him to switch onto big men.

Showed some flashes of touch shooting off the dribble from midrange, as well as stepping into spot-up 3-pointers confidently. Hit 84% of his free throw attempts.

Second-youngest player in this draft class. Somewhat of a late bloomer who appears to have considerable upside.

Projected role: 3-and-D combo forward

-- Jonathan Givony

The Ringer:

Efficient at-rim scorer who uses either hand on athletic extended finishes.

Talented scorer off the dribble who can rise—and sometimes hang —before draining tough, contested jumpers.

Sound decision-maker who plays within the system. He doesn’t pause possessions; he keeps the ball moving. Nor does he force bad shots; he looks for an open man.

Good playmaker for his size due to his solid handle and excellent passing vision. He loves to use hesitations, especially in the pick-and-roll, and he can deliver accurate passes off the dribble.

Does the little things like cutting, screening, and rebounding. With his size and skill, it’s projectable for a team to use him like a big as an on-ball screener who can pop for 3s or dive to the rim.

Smart, athletic team defender who communicates and disrupts actions with timely help defense.

Gritty player who hustles hard on defense. He’s had a handful of inspired chasedown blocks. As a rim protector, he’ll put in multiple efforts to get stops.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net:

An explosive, “freakish” combo forward with intriguing upside, especially as a defender … One of the most explosive athletes in college basketball, Williams is difficult to keep off of the offensive glass … Oozes potential with his eye popping physical profile and standout versatility … Scores a fair amount of baskets just through sheer athleticism as he’s able to physically outclass most players at the college level … Excellent length with a 6’11 wingspan … Very strong legs and powerful frame. When he’s engaged, he plays a physical brand of basketball and should only get stronger as his body develops with age … Ability to defend multiple positions gives him added intrigue … Converts a number of tip dunks as well as ally oops … Really efficient in the role of an off ball defender, but also effective on the ball … Has amazing speed to make up ground and intercept passes, as evidenced by his steal per game … Intriguing versatility with his ability to handle the ball and knock down mid-range jumpers … Averaged 83.8% from the FT line, an encouraging stat regarding his ability to develop into a high level face the basket scorer … -- Evan Tomes