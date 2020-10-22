2020 NBA Draft Profile: Onyeka Okongwu

Onyeka Okongwu

Forward/Center, USC

Age: 19

Height: 6-9

Weight: 245

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Onyeka Okongwu is a gifted athlete whose improved frame, budding feel inside, and versatility on the defensive end helped him emerged as one of the most intriguing center prospects in college basketball. Attending Chino Hills High School (CA) where he won one state title alongside the Ball brothers as a freshman before leading the team to two state championship wins while repeating as California Mr. Basketball in 2018 and 2019, Okongwu finished his prep career regarded as one of the top-20 prospects in the class of 2019. Heading to USC to play for Head Coach Andy Enfield, Okongwu stepped into a significant role at a true freshman starting every game at the center position and finishing as the Trojan’s leading scorer and rebounder. Averaging 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, he earned All-Pac-12 1st Team honors while gaining considerable momentum ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Strong, mobile center who finishes above the rim with ease off two feet. Vertical spacer thanks to his hands and leaping ability. Tremendous offensive rebounder thanks to his quickness, strength and bounce.

Versatile defender with outstanding shot-blocking instincts. Averaged 1.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per 40 minutes. Great timing. Can step out and switch onto the perimeter even if his technique isn't great. Generally stays down on shot fakes. Contests jumpers effectively.

Excellent interior skills and sharp footwork. Comfortable dropping in jump hooks over either shoulder. Better passer than his metrics would suggest and feels double teams well. Soft overall touch in midrange spots. Shot 72% from the free throw line at USC. Praised by coaches for his approach to the game.

Projected role: Lob-catching, shot-blocking center

--Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Excellent finisher with soft hands that catch tough passes, a pillowy touch around the rim, and the quick-leaping ability to score with power.

Good post scorer. He does a nice job of getting into position by sealing off defenders. Once he gets the ball, he displays flashes of advanced ability with spins, drop steps, and fakes.

Handles the ball like a wing. He has a quick first step with an arsenal of moves, including crossovers and rip-throughs, that he uses to get to the rim. But he doesn’t overdo it; he makes good decisions and plays within himself.

He makes slick passes, loves to throw outlets, and passes well out of the post. He needs to make quicker reads off rolls to the rim and from the perimeter, but he’s in a good place at his age.

Does the little things: He hustles, screens well, rebounds all over the floor, and makes clutch plays.

Excellent pick-and-roll defender. He’s mobile and versatile, able to drop, switch, or hedge. When he’s protecting the rim in either pick-and-roll or help situations, his positioning, timing, and instincts lead to effective shot alterations. He’s usually in the right spot, which is rare for a player his age.

-- Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Exceptional rim protector who can block shots in one-on-one match ups or erase looks in well-timed help defense … Relatively undersized NBA big man with great length to make up for his lack of height …Physical player in the post who uses his strength to get and keep good positioning down in the paint … Finishes with both hands in the paint and is comfortable moving to either side … Tremendous athleticism with spin moves down low or quick first step in the paint … Always seems to get to the rim without settling for jumpers … Just like Harrell, Okongwu is elite in the pick and roll game as he moves extremely effectively without the ball … Length and vertical set him apart as a great rebounder, particularly on the offensive glass … Gets to the line often and shoots efficiently at 74%, a promising sign for his offensive development … Excellent FG shooting percentage at 61% … Stays out of foul trouble for the most part … Reads passes well with over a steal per game … All-around elite defender both inside and outside the paint … Off ball movement is what sets him apart from other big men in the conference … One of the highest potential players in the entire 2020 NBA Draft due to his elite play on both sides of the ball and great rebounding ability -- Derek Bast