2020 NBA Draft Profile: Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin

Forward, Dayton

Age: 22

Height: 6-9

Weight: 220

A late bloomer in the college game, Dayton forward Obi Topping emerged during his senior season to win the Naismith College Player of the Year, Associated Press College Player of the Year, and John R. Wooden awards, as well as the Oscar Robertson Trophy for the nation’s top player. Toppin averaged 20 points and seven rebounds on 63% shooting from the field for the Flyers, and perhaps more intriguingly, the 6-foot-9 Brooklyn, NY native shot 39% from three-point range on 82 total attempts in 2020. At age 22, Toppin is older than most prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft but his efforts in leading Dayton to a 29-2 record last season can’t be overlooked. Draft scouts and analysts have compared Toppin to Kenyon Martin and Marcus Morris among others.

Quotable:

“Coming from being not recruited to being one of the top players in the draft is amazing. My first dunk wasn’t until my senior year of high school, so if there’s a clear lane, I’m dunking it. There’s no laying the ball up anymore.” -- Obi Toppin, NBA on TNT