2020 NBA Draft Profile: Kira Lewis, Jr.
Kira Lewis, Jr.
Guard, Alabama
Age: 19
Height: 6-3
Weight: 165
**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**
NBA.com(click to read full analysis):
Kira Lewis is a talented young point guard with nice size, great speed, and a reliable jump shoot who made notable strides as a passer in his second season at Alabama. Widely regarded as one of the top-30 prospects in the high school class of 2019 at Hazel Green High School (AL), Lewis opted to enroll a year early at Alabama making him one of the youngest players in college basketball a year ago. Averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 assists per game to earn SEC All-Freshman Team honors, he was subsequently invited to play for the United States team that took gold at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Championship. Though he played a limited role alongside an extremely talented group spanning multiple age groups in that setting, Lewis looked like a breakout candidate heading into his sophomore year under first-year Head Coach Nate Oats.
He averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists over 36.7 minutes per game earning All-SEC 1st Team honors to make good on those expectations and establish himself as one of the top point guards in the country.
ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):
- One of the quickest players in the draft -- can change speeds or directions on a dime. Doesn't need a ball screen to get a piece of the paint. Plays off of hesitations effectively.
- Soft touch on floaters from all over the floor. Shows some craft at the rim. Sharp Eurostep footwork.
- Improving perimeter shooter: 36.1% from 3 and 79% from the free throw line in two college seasons. Capable live-dribble passer. Highly productive for his age.
Projected role: Speedy lead guard
--Mike Schmitz
The Ringer (click to read full analysis):
- Dynamic shot creator who blends speed, acceleration, and body control with quality crossovers and hesitations to find high-percentage shots.
- Pick-and-roll playmaking habits bode well for his potential. He does a great job getting into the paint and then whipping the ball to perimeter shooters.
- Smooth stroke with bouts of streakiness, but his form, free throw percentage, and shot selection are all positive long-term indicators.
- Agile on-ball defender who moves well laterally and fights through screens; but he needs to get a lot stronger to contain bigger guards.
- Active off-ball defender who does a good job helping, digging, and getting in passing lanes without taking too many risks.
-- Kevin O’Connor
NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):
Long, quick, athletic point guard with good scoring ability … Speed kills. Lewis is extremely quick and makes it difficult for opposing guards to keep him in front of them … Has a smoothness to his game … Pushes the ball well, utilizing good ball handling and great speed and fluidity … Has a lightning quick first step and shows very good ability to drive the ball … Great body control allows him to finish plays at the rim, as well as weave through traffic … Shows good ability to shoot the ball from deep, particularly in spot up situations … Developing a nice mid-range game … Shows an adept ability to incorporate floaters when he can’t get all the way to the rim … Has great experience for his age and is very young having turned 19 in April, with two college seasons under his belt … A good outside shooter with a solid, efficient from … Has a quick release and really does a good job of catching, squaring up and releasing quickly, and has shown that he can get shots off effectively even without much space to work with … Has great quickness, length and anticipation allowing him to jump passing lanes and produce a lot of breakaways … A fairly explosive athlete … Shows a great deal of potential as a defender due to his length and quickness … Great length. Measured with a 6’5 wingspan two years ago (at the 2018 USA Select minicamp) and there’s a chance he’s gotten an inch or two longer since … A very good athlete who routinely finishes breakaways with dunks … While he increased his scoring from his freshman year, his big jump in productivity came as a playmaker as he upped his assists from 2.9 to 5.2 … Efficient shooter/scorer from all three levels. Hit 36% from three in both of his seasons, shoots 80% from the line and connects at a solid rate from inside the arch … Very solid rebounder considering his lack of strength at 4.8 per game, showing his tenacity and hustle, surely giving his analytics projections a lift … Does an excellent job of driving and dishing … Has the ability to force the defense to react and collapse and finds open teammates well on the move … Shows the ability to extend drives with the Eurostep … A steady performer. Scored in double digits in all but 2 games … -- Aran Smith
