2020 NBA Draft Profile: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Kira Lewis, Jr.

Guard, Alabama

Age: 19

Height: 6-3

Weight: 165

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Kira Lewis is a talented young point guard with nice size, great speed, and a reliable jump shoot who made notable strides as a passer in his second season at Alabama. Widely regarded as one of the top-30 prospects in the high school class of 2019 at Hazel Green High School (AL), Lewis opted to enroll a year early at Alabama making him one of the youngest players in college basketball a year ago. Averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 assists per game to earn SEC All-Freshman Team honors, he was subsequently invited to play for the United States team that took gold at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Championship. Though he played a limited role alongside an extremely talented group spanning multiple age groups in that setting, Lewis looked like a breakout candidate heading into his sophomore year under first-year Head Coach Nate Oats.

He averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists over 36.7 minutes per game earning All-SEC 1st Team honors to make good on those expectations and establish himself as one of the top point guards in the country.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

One of the quickest players in the draft -- can change speeds or directions on a dime. Doesn't need a ball screen to get a piece of the paint. Plays off of hesitations effectively.

Soft touch on floaters from all over the floor. Shows some craft at the rim. Sharp Eurostep footwork.

Improving perimeter shooter: 36.1% from 3 and 79% from the free throw line in two college seasons. Capable live-dribble passer. Highly productive for his age.

Projected role: Speedy lead guard

--Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Dynamic shot creator who blends speed, acceleration, and body control with quality crossovers and hesitations to find high-percentage shots.

Pick-and-roll playmaking habits bode well for his potential. He does a great job getting into the paint and then whipping the ball to perimeter shooters.

Smooth stroke with bouts of streakiness, but his form, free throw percentage, and shot selection are all positive long-term indicators.

Agile on-ball defender who moves well laterally and fights through screens; but he needs to get a lot stronger to contain bigger guards.

Active off-ball defender who does a good job helping, digging, and getting in passing lanes without taking too many risks.

-- Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Long, quick, athletic point guard with good scoring ability … Speed kills. Lewis is extremely quick and makes it difficult for opposing guards to keep him in front of them … Has a smoothness to his game … Pushes the ball well, utilizing good ball handling and great speed and fluidity … Has a lightning quick first step and shows very good ability to drive the ball … Great body control allows him to finish plays at the rim, as well as weave through traffic … Shows good ability to shoot the ball from deep, particularly in spot up situations … Developing a nice mid-range game … Shows an adept ability to incorporate floaters when he can’t get all the way to the rim … Has great experience for his age and is very young having turned 19 in April, with two college seasons under his belt … A good outside shooter with a solid, efficient from … Has a quick release and really does a good job of catching, squaring up and releasing quickly, and has shown that he can get shots off effectively even without much space to work with … Has great quickness, length and anticipation allowing him to jump passing lanes and produce a lot of breakaways … A fairly explosive athlete … Shows a great deal of potential as a defender due to his length and quickness … Great length. Measured with a 6’5 wingspan two years ago (at the 2018 USA Select minicamp) and there’s a chance he’s gotten an inch or two longer since … A very good athlete who routinely finishes breakaways with dunks … While he increased his scoring from his freshman year, his big jump in productivity came as a playmaker as he upped his assists from 2.9 to 5.2 … Efficient shooter/scorer from all three levels. Hit 36% from three in both of his seasons, shoots 80% from the line and connects at a solid rate from inside the arch … Very solid rebounder considering his lack of strength at 4.8 per game, showing his tenacity and hustle, surely giving his analytics projections a lift … Does an excellent job of driving and dishing … Has the ability to force the defense to react and collapse and finds open teammates well on the move … Shows the ability to extend drives with the Eurostep … A steady performer. Scored in double digits in all but 2 games … -- Aran Smith