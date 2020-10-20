2020 NBA Draft Profile: Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes

Guard, Ratiopharm (Germany)

Age: 19

Height: 6-5

Weight: 192

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Killian Hayes has grown into a highly regarded point guard who could be a high lottery selection. He is a player who glides up and down the court with a solid stride and speed. Eyes have been on Hayes since he turned pro at the age of 16, playing in the top French league. In his second pro season, Hayes averaged 7.1 points and 3.1 assists per game and demonstrated he can compete against some of the best international talent. Prior to signing a Bundesliga contract, he played shooting guard alongside French teammate Theo Maledon at the U17 FIBA World Cup. Hayes was able to finish often in transition and showed his ability to be a slasher. In his current season, he has been a full-time starter for Ratiopharm Ulm.

He has gained confidence, especially shooting from distance so he has become more of a scoring threat. He scored a season high 24 points to go along with five assists against Maccabi R. LeZion and he averaged 15.3 points in his last six games.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Great size for a lead guard at 6-5. Strong frame. Has the tools to defend either guard spot when fully motivated. Can change speeds and directions with the ball. Fairly fluid athlete who can use his size to overpower smaller guards.

Comfortable pick-and-roll player with three-level scoring potential and creativity as a passer when he's able to get to his left hand. Has also improved as a shooter. Can rise into midrange pull-ups or even bounce out to 3 with step-backs. Shows glimpses of finesse as a finisher with his left hand in the paint.

Fairly experienced and productive for his age having played 72 pro games (BBL, France Pro A, EuroCup). Should be able to have an instant impact if he's in a situation where the ball is in his hands.

Projected role: Big playmaker

--Mike Schmitz

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Tall, left handed point guard (6-5), with very good size for his position … Very good length (wingspan measured at 6-foot-8) … Great feel for the game … Nice build, with long arms and wide shoulders that look they can fill up well … Has good level of athleticism … Fluid athlete … Versatile, can play in either guard position thanks to his size and length … Has a high basketball I.Q. … Experienced for his age, has been playing at a good senior level the past two years … Can change speeds and directions at an elite level … Can create his own shot … Has good touch around the basket … Already has a great pull up game and a constantly improving step back shot, with his range going all the way out to the 3-point line … Has improved as a shooter in Spot Up situations … Good ball handler, with a few hesitation moves that help him create his shot … Has excellent body control while driving to the basket … Likes to finish plays hard when he goes to the basket and even dunk when he has space … Has already some nice counter moves when he drives to the basket and can’t get all the way to the basket … At his best in transition, he can be a one man fast break … Excellent passer with great court vision … Creative passer, has the ability to find the open teammate in any situation … A Pick and Roll maestro … He makes good reads and most of the time knows when and where to pass the ball … Very good in drive and kicks situations … If he has a good Pick and Roll big with him can make a lot of damage … Good on ball defender when focused, can disturb his opponents with his size and length … Good team defender, knows the basic concepts of team defense … Has quick hands that help him make a lot of steals … Dependable defender in Pick and Roll situations thanks to his size, length and basketball I.Q -- Stafanos Makris