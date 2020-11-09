2020 NBA Draft Profile: Josh Green

Josh Green

Guard, Arizona

Age: 20

Height: 6-6

Weight: 210

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Josh Green is a long, athletic swingman whose defensive ability and budding roleplayer potential made him an x-factor throughout his single season at Arizona. Born in Australia, Green moved to the United States when he was 14 years old and finished his high school career at IMG Academy (FL). Making an appearance at the McDonald’s All-American Game and a pair of Nike Hoop Summits, he was widely regarded as one of the top-15 prospects in the high school class of 2019.

Stepping into a key complementary role for Head Coach Sean Miller at Arizona this season, Green battled back from some mid-season struggles from the perimeter to finish the year well averaging 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 30.9 minutes per game.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Ideal physical profile for an off guard/wing with a great frame, long arms and impressive open-court, run-and-jump athleticism. Good straight-line speed running the floor. Finishes above the rim off one or two feet with ease. At his best in transition.

Versatile defender who competes on and off the ball. Great feet. Can slide up and check 1s or body up with physical wings. Has gotten tougher on the floor over the years. Will stick his nose in on the offensive and defensive glass.

Improved perimeter shooter and decision maker. Capable of making a standstill 3, quick-swing passes and close-out attacks. High floor as a prospect. Known for having strong intangibles.

Projected role: 3-and-D wing

--Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Good spot-up 3-point shooter who boasts the touch to hit easy pull-ups.

Nifty player with a natural feel for making behind-the-back passes or spinning into a shot, though he needs to settle for fewer floaters.

Energetic on-ball defender with good footwork and anticipatory skills, mirroring movements of his opponent.

Versatility to switch on screens with the combination of lateral quickness against guards and strength against larger wings.

Energetic off-ball defender who stays engaged and rotates well; he’s a smart helper who will disrupt plays and rack up deflections and steals.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Elite defender who leads Arizona in steals per game … Picturesque frame for a NBA shooting guard at 6’6, 210 pounds … Has the ability to take over the PG role when Nico Mannion is not in the game with good ball-handling and excellent vision … Above average facilitator and three-point shooter … Sees the floor well and knows where to be for an extra pass and knockdown shot … Smart player who will pass up a three for a better shot for himself as he attempts to develop a better three-point shot … Great rebounder and outlet passer … Freakish 6’10 wingspan for a guard which contributes to his 1.6 steals per game and ability to guard multiple positions … Extremely athletic player who can play 3 or 4 different positions … Versatile player who can become a knockdown three-point shooter, pass-first point guard, or playmaking slasher depending on the team’s needs … Great composure and confidence on and off the court … Improved his free throw percentage from 59% to 78% since Under Armour Association in 2018 … Very high potential with all of the traits to be an elite NBA player. -- Derek Bast