2020 NBA Draft Profile: Jalen Smith
Jalen Smith
Forward, Maryland
Age: 20
Height: 6-10
Weight: 225
**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**
NBA.com(click to read full analysis):
Jalen Smith is a tall forward who showed considerable growth as an inside-outside scorer and defender to establish himself as one of the best players in the Big Ten in his sophomore season at Maryland. Emerging as a prospect early in his career, Smith was widely regarded as one of the top-20 prospects in the high school class of 2018 earning McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American honors. Averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a freshman, Smith flashed potential several areas, but broke out in a major way in his second season under Head Coach Mark Turgeon.
Helping establish Maryland as a favorite in the Big Ten, Smith averaged 15.5 points, 10.5
rebounds, and 2.4 blocks over 31.3 per game playing quite a bit of center on his way to earning a spot on the All-Big Ten 1st Team.
ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):
- Has good size for an NBA power forward, at 6-foot-10, 225 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Saw most of his minutes at center this season and should be able to play both big man spots in the NBA.
- Versatile offensive player. Made 37% of his 3-pointers and 75% of his free throws on a fairly large sample. Capable of attacking slower defenders from the perimeter or scoring in the post with either hand. Made more than 60% of his 2-point attempts.
- Competitive on both ends. Length and excellent timing made him an effective shot-blocker. Uses both hands to protect the rim. Also a productive rebounder.
Projected role: Floor-spacing, shot-blocking big
--Jonathan Givony
The Ringer (click to read full analysis):
- Talented shooter with sound mechanics. He excels off screens and handoffs. His size and position make him even more valuable.
- Dynamic screening threat: He sets strong, fundamental picks, and forces defenses to respect his ability to dive to the rim or pop out for a 3.
- Good interior finisher with either hand. He has touch, and he can finish with power, especially on putbacks when crashing the boards.
- Runs the floor hard. He’ll beat defenses for dunks and layups, but he can also trail and drain 3s.
- High-motor, high-IQ defender. Solid shot blocker with a savvy sense of timing. Boxes out on the boards and rebounds well.
-- Kevin O’Connor
NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):
Good length with a 7’1.5 wingspan … Fluid athlete and very coordinated. Runs the floor well and consistently. Gets off the ground well from a standstill … Shows a nice shooting stroke from outside and stretches the floor. Shoots well from midrange as well. Reliable free throw shooter. Shot 84.1% from the foul line over the Nike EYBL … Can score inside and out. Finishes well within close with accurate touch. Uses glass when appropriate. Shot 57.4% from the floor over the Nike EYBL and 67.5% at the NBPA Top 100 … Shows some ability to put the ball on the floor and shoot off the dribble … Solid passing instincts. Uses touch passes on occasions … Good offensive rebounder with 2.1 over the Nike EYBL. Reliable cleaning up around the basket … Alert. Spaces the floor and positions himself well on both ends, tends to be in the right place at the right time … Doesn’t force his impact … Good defensive tools and instincts. Light on his feet. Good timing as a shot blocker. Averaged a block per game over the Nike EYBL … Provides tools and skillset that fit the mold of a modern day big man … -- Evan Tomes
Tags
1/
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: