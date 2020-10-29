2020 NBA Draft Profile: Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith

Forward, Maryland

Age: 20

Height: 6-10

Weight: 225

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Jalen Smith is a tall forward who showed considerable growth as an inside-outside scorer and defender to establish himself as one of the best players in the Big Ten in his sophomore season at Maryland. Emerging as a prospect early in his career, Smith was widely regarded as one of the top-20 prospects in the high school class of 2018 earning McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American honors. Averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a freshman, Smith flashed potential several areas, but broke out in a major way in his second season under Head Coach Mark Turgeon.

Helping establish Maryland as a favorite in the Big Ten, Smith averaged 15.5 points, 10.5

rebounds, and 2.4 blocks over 31.3 per game playing quite a bit of center on his way to earning a spot on the All-Big Ten 1st Team.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Has good size for an NBA power forward, at 6-foot-10, 225 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Saw most of his minutes at center this season and should be able to play both big man spots in the NBA.

Versatile offensive player. Made 37% of his 3-pointers and 75% of his free throws on a fairly large sample. Capable of attacking slower defenders from the perimeter or scoring in the post with either hand. Made more than 60% of his 2-point attempts.

Competitive on both ends. Length and excellent timing made him an effective shot-blocker. Uses both hands to protect the rim. Also a productive rebounder.

Projected role: Floor-spacing, shot-blocking big

--Jonathan Givony

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Talented shooter with sound mechanics. He excels off screens and handoffs. His size and position make him even more valuable.

Dynamic screening threat: He sets strong, fundamental picks, and forces defenses to respect his ability to dive to the rim or pop out for a 3.

Good interior finisher with either hand. He has touch, and he can finish with power, especially on putbacks when crashing the boards.

Runs the floor hard. He’ll beat defenses for dunks and layups, but he can also trail and drain 3s.

High-motor, high-IQ defender. Solid shot blocker with a savvy sense of timing. Boxes out on the boards and rebounds well.

-- Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Good length with a 7’1.5 wingspan … Fluid athlete and very coordinated. Runs the floor well and consistently. Gets off the ground well from a standstill … Shows a nice shooting stroke from outside and stretches the floor. Shoots well from midrange as well. Reliable free throw shooter. Shot 84.1% from the foul line over the Nike EYBL … Can score inside and out. Finishes well within close with accurate touch. Uses glass when appropriate. Shot 57.4% from the floor over the Nike EYBL and 67.5% at the NBPA Top 100 … Shows some ability to put the ball on the floor and shoot off the dribble … Solid passing instincts. Uses touch passes on occasions … Good offensive rebounder with 2.1 over the Nike EYBL. Reliable cleaning up around the basket … Alert. Spaces the floor and positions himself well on both ends, tends to be in the right place at the right time … Doesn’t force his impact … Good defensive tools and instincts. Light on his feet. Good timing as a shot blocker. Averaged a block per game over the Nike EYBL … Provides tools and skillset that fit the mold of a modern day big man … -- Evan Tomes