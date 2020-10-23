2020 NBA Draft Profile: Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels

Forward, Washington

Age: 20

Height: 6-9

Weight: 200

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com:

Jaden McDaniels is a late blooming prospect with significant talent who had some phenomenal flashes of talent as a freshman but is still learning how to impact games consistently. His brother, Jalen McDaniels, was drafted 52nd overall by the Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft. Taking a significant jump forward in the summer before his senior year at Federal Way High School (WA), he finished his prep career regarded as a top-25 prospect in the high school class of 2019 while earning McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American honors. Heading to play for Head Coach Mike Hopkins at Washington, McDaniels emerged as an x-factor for the Huskies averaging 13 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

ESPN/Draft Express:

Interesting blend of size, length and agility at 6-foot-10 with an 8-11 standing reach. Can play above the rim in space with relative ease.

Holds considerable defensive upside given his agility and size. Has shown the ability to sit down and slide with wings.Finished the year averaging 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per 40 minutes. Improved motor.

Versatile offensive attack with his ability to make a standstill 3, handle in the open floor and create for others on occasion. Although he made only 34% of his 3s at Washington, he has sound touch and solid mechanics.

Can rise into 3s and mid-range pull-ups. Good footwork overall. Has touch on floaters. Changes speeds and directions with the ball. Shows glimpses of feel as a playmaker.

Projected role: Two-way forward

– Mike Schmitz

The Ringer:

Excellent ball handler for his size with nifty side-to-side moves that help him get into pull-up jumpers out of the pick-and-roll. He has deep range and is also comfortable launching from midrange.

Good spot-up shooter with smooth mechanics. He’s shown the ability to hit 3s off handoffs, though that might not be part of his NBA role.

Potentially a versatile defender thanks to his blend of length and quickness. He’s proved to be an effect weak-side shot blocker, and fared well in college on switches against speedy guards.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net:

Former highly touted HS recruit is a modern day, face-up frontcourt player with a budding perimeter skill set … A long-striding athlete with good body control, footwork and the ability to run the floor and cover ground well … Physically fits the bill of the “positionless” NBA standard as he’s around 6’10 with great length (7-foot wingspan) and “skill potential” … Likes to pull up off the dribble from 15-20 ft, and shows glimpses of the ability to make perimeter jump shots from 3 point range too … Has a quick and high shot release that could become a consistent weapon with more repetition in the practice gym … Plays with finesse, and occasionally makes tough plays look very easy and effortless on the court at both ends … Adequate rebounder, did alright on the glass for a guy that often played at the top of a primarily zone defense in college … There’s no doubt teams will like that his physical skills allow him to potentially defend multiple positions on the court effectively, though this is something that would be a work in progress … Pretty decent timing as a weakside shot-blocker, put up 1.4 bpg as a Fr … A classic boom-or-bust type prospect, but it is important to remember he will only be 20 years old as a rookie with plenty of time to grow physically and polish his skill set … Shot a decent 76% from the FT line his Fr season, which only heightens the claims of his potential and natural ability as a shooter … Has one of the highest ceilings of any player in this year’s draft … Has intriguing scoring and shooting ability if he can improve upon his shot selection / strength …

--Jorrye Nixon