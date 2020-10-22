2020 NBA Draft Profile: Isaac Okoro

Isaac Okoro

Forward, Auburn

Age: 19

Height: 6-6

Weight: 225

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Isaac Okoro is a powerful athlete on the wing who exceeded expectations as a freshman at Auburn to solidify himself as a high-level NBA prospect. Averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 assists for the United States team that won gold the 2018 FIBA U17 European Championship, Okoro emerged as a prospect early in his prep career and finished his senior year at McEachern High School (GA) regarded as a consensus top-35 prospect in the high school class of 2019. Joining an Auburn team retooling from a Final Four run, he quickly carved out a role as a two-way difference maker for Bruce Pearl’s Tigers as his combination of strength, athleticism, aggressiveness, and budding offensive ability helped him contribute in a variety of ways.

Averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game, Okoro earned a spot on the SEC All-Conference 2nd, All-Freshman, and All-Defensive teams.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Has ideal physical tools for an NBA wing. Was one of the most impactful defenders in the college game and has All-NBA potential thanks to his excellent lateral quickness, high intensity level and sound technique. Was often tasked with shutting down the point of attack for Auburn, but has the size, strength, length and toughness to defend power forwards as well.

Has plenty of room to grow offensively, but already shows enough flashes as a ball handler and passer to leave plenty of room for optimism. Attacks the rim with purpose and finishes well inside the paint, while also showing potential operating out of pick-and-roll. Has good court vision, can playmake with either hand and generally shows a high basketball IQ.

Lauded for his approach to the game. Impacts the game without scoring. Excellent rebounder. Plays a position and role that is extremely hard to find in today's NBA.

Projected role: Versatile two-way role-player

-- Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Great finisher who delivers through contact, draws fouls, and displays a pillow touch with either hand.

Smart decision-maker who moves the ball, can run some pick-and-roll, and doesn’t force bad shots - instead of taking a contested runner, he’ll almost always kick out to an open shooter.

Displays a good handle with either hand on crossovers, spins, and hesitations. He could have untapped, long-term upside as a shot creator.

Versatile on-ball defender with the strength to battle bigger players, and the ideal blend of fundamentals, quickness, and intelligence to play on the perimeter.

A high-IQ, competitive defender who excels within the team concept by rotating well and disrupting opponents’ actions.

-- Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Fits the prototype physically of an NBA small forward with his 6’6 220 lb frame and strong athletic ability, and he uses his size well to compliment his playing style … A good finisher at the rim off 1 or both feet, and is able to convert through contact and with either hand effectively … Has decent length for a wing with a 6’8.5 wingspan and 8’4.5 standing reach … Flashes good touch to complete plays around the rim on drives when he’s unable to score on dunks … Capable of highlight finishes where he utilizes his great explosiveness and strength to power through contact … Has a lot of composure and confidence for a freshman, and looks the part as a no nonsense future pro, with focus and determination … A slasher with the ball in his hands, shows good body control, strength and has enough juice in his 1st step off the dribble to get in the lane with effectiveness in the NBA … Seems to be a high IQ player, generally plays to his strengths on both ends and doesn’t make a ton of risky decisions … Moves well without the ball, actively looking to cut and score easy points on the weakside … Only 19 years old and already is a pretty promising defender due to his sound fundamentals and active feet … Flashes good timing coming up with help side blocks, and also is pretty good at rotating to take charges as well … Is able to defend on the wing and switch to defend against some small ball 4s, doing an great job of containing dribble penetration even against quicker and athletic players in college…Has the frame to be able to work through screens off the ball…Willing passer and an unselfish player…Solid player, the type who will handle his role with a workmanlike approach, possesses winning traits and doesn’t appear to be “high maintenance” … Born in late January of 2001, he’s one of the younger prospects in this year’s draft …

-- Jorrye Nixon