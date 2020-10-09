2020 NBA Draft Profile: Deni Avdija

Deni Avdija

Forward, Maccabi Tel Aviv(Israel)

Age: 19

Height: 6-9

Weight: 210

Israeli forward Deni Avdija is perhaps the most mysterious and intriguing prospect of the 2020 NBA Draft. At 19, he’s already won the Israeli Basketball Premier League three times with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the FIBA U-20 European Championship twice, most recently earning the Premier League’s Most Valuable Player award in 2020. For his position and age, Avdija has shown translatable ballhandling and playmaking skill, and his shooting has improved in recent years. Avdija has been compared to fellow Europeans Hedo Turkoglu and Danilo Gallinari.

Quotable:

“Deni is on the right track. He works hard. He’s trying to keep himself focused on the game of basketball. He’s always in the gym working. He has a good advantage because he gets a chance to watch guys who are pros train with him.” -- Former NBA All-Star and Maccabi Tel Aviv teammate Amare Stoudemire, Eurohoops.net