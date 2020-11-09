2020 NBA Draft Profile: Daniel Oturu

Daniel Oturu

Center, Minnesota

Age: 21

Height: 6-10

Weight: 240

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Daniel Oturu is a strong big man with good length who emerged as a double-double threat as a freshman but flashed a budding skill level away from the rim as a sophomore at Minnesota. Widely regarded as a top-50 prospect in the high school class of 2018 following his senior year at Cretin-Derham Hall High School in Saint Paul, Oturu made an instant impact for Head Coach Richard Pitino’s Golden Gophers averaging 10.8 points and 7 rebounds per game as a freshman despite being limited by foul constant trouble.

Taking a huge leap in terms of offensive ability as a sophomore, Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game to emerge as one of the most productive big men in the country across a grueling conference slate to earn All-Big Ten 2nd Team honors.

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Skilled inside scorer. He does a good job of sealing off his defender and establishing post position; scores using drop steps, hooks, and face-ups.

Nimble ball handler who can score on the attack, whether facing up or driving on closeouts.

Sets strong screens. He would do well in a pick-and-roll system with skilled ball handlers.

Improved 3-point shooter. He shoots a set shot, though it works for him. He hit 37 percent of his 3s on only 54 attempts but shot only 67 percent from the charity stripe.

Active rebounder; he has the prototypical size and intensity of a big man who can dominate the boards.

Agile and explosive interior defender. He’s blessed with a thick frame and long arms.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Mobile big with size and length (7-foot-3 wingspan) and intriguing productivity/skills … Light on his feet, possesses solid quickness for a 6-10 player … Shows a decent understanding of the game, making good decisions and doesn’t seem rushed or that the speed of the game affects him … Put up big numbers at Minnesota in his sophomore season posting 20 points and 11 boards in 34 minutes per game, coming out of nowhere to garner interest as a first round pick … Does most of his damage in the post and did a good job of not floating out to the perimeter too often … Post skills are developing as he understands how to create space utilizing post fundamentals, with use of pivot feet and drop steps, showing some clever up and under moves … Fights for position in the post, and does a good job of sealing opponents off and receiving entry passes in position to score … Has the ability to create offense for himself, showing the ability to face up and take opponents, big and small, off the dribble as well as pull up for shots …. His first step is surprising for a guy his size … Looked impressive shooting from the perimeter, ended up at 36% from three and his percentage was higher for much of the season … Form on his shot is solid, though slightly mechanical, but he should be able to extend it out to NBA 3 in time and find success … Utilizes a solid turnaround jumper when he receives the ball back to the basket … Was highly effective as a mid-range jump shooter, which is a skill that will translate exquisitely to the next level … Also proved to be a force on the defensive end with 2.5 blocks per game … Solid shot blocker showing good timing, and the length and explosiveness to block shots, both on the ball and as a help defender … Runs the floor well. Gets out on the break and can ignite the break playing the passing lanes with excellent anticipation and quick feet and reflexes for a bigman … Shows very good rebounding ability, especially on the offensive glass where he averaged nearly 4 per game (3.7) and 11 rebounds overall … Excellent hands, showing the ability to catch passes without having many mishaps and the ball seems to stick to his hands on rebounds or passes that aren’t completely on line … Appears to be just scratching the surface of his abilities, as a 20 year old (21 in October) with a lot of skill level yet to polish … Highly coachable, and seems to do a very good job of working on his weaknesses and in game mistakes in order to improve …

--Aran Smith