2020 NBA Draft Profile: Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony

Guard, North Carolina

Age: 20

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Cole Anthony is an athletic guard with a scorer’s mentality who lost two months of his freshman year to knee surgery. A second-generation pro, Anthony’s father, Greg, was the 12th overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft and played 11 seasons in the NBA. Widely recognized as one of the top guards in the high school class of 2019 from the time he was an underclassman, he averaged 13.7 points and 4.2 assists per game to help the United States take gold at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. Capping his senior season at Oak Hill Academy (VA) with appearances at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit, the dynamic scoring guard was regarded as one of the top-3 players in the country.

Heading to North Carolina to play for Head Coach Roy Williams, the New York native averaged 18.5 points and 4 assists per game carrying the Tar Heels for stretches in route to earning All-ACC 3rd Team honors.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Aggressive, confident scorer who has been productive at virtually every stop. Good open-court athlete who changes ends quickly. Creates space for himself with crossovers and step-backs going left. Can knock down pull-ups with range, change speeds and directions and initiate contact in the paint.

Glimpses of competitiveness on the defensive end. Has shown the willingness to fight through ball screens. Quick hands and feet when fully engaged.

Impressed NBA scouts at the Nike Academy, competing in every session and going toe-to-toe with NBA players. Plays with a lot of confidence. Can play off the ball some with ability to shoot off the catch.

Projected role: Shot-creating lead guard

-- Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Talented shooter. He knows how to relocate off-ball, balance himself midair, and drain off-the-catch 3s.

Constant threat to score thanks to his ability to hit stepbacks and pull-ups from all over the floor.

Ambidextrous finisher with hops, body control, strength, and touch; he’s much better than his numbers indicate because of North Carolina’s horrific spacing in the half court, often with two nonshooting bigs on the floor.

Dynamic ball handler who could thrive with more room as a pick-and-roll threat. He strings together combo moves, showing off a mix of change-of-pace dribbles with crosses using either hand. He looks to score first, but can make basic passes.

Dangerous transition threat. He’s an excellent defensive rebounder, and he can provide a jolt by sprinting down the floor on the break.

Feisty on-ball defender who has a sturdy frame and excellent lateral movement.

Impactful off-ball defender who keeps his head on a swivel and makes timely, fundamental rotations and occasionally flies in for weak-side blocks.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Anthony is an aggressive, confident, score-first point guard who, at 6’3, 190 lbs has decent size for the position … Above average athleticism, he possesses solid speed, body dexterity, agility and quickness … Wired to score, and when at his best is capable of putting up points in a hurry, with the shot-making ability and ball skills to do damage at all 3 levels … Seems to be most comfortable and Carolina’s with the ball in his hands, is a natural creator … Loves to attack in isolation or when the defense isn’t set, very good in the open court and has the aggressiveness and ball-handling to create on the fly and apply pressure on the defense … Good, strong 1st step off the bounce … One of the best in the 2020 draft class at making difficult shots, which is both a blessing and a curse … Has shown that he has good touch, and the groundwork is there for him to become an efficient mid-range player due to his promising pull-up and step back jumpers, and a few effective floaters that he already has in his bag … Can finish with either hand and has the ability to make difficult lay-ins around the rim at times against tough defense … When he decides to go in playmaker mode, he occasionally shows adequate passing skills and the ability to make the right play when the defense is breaking down … Contributes defensively and on the glass, nearly 6 rpg (5.7) as a Fr. and has the potential to be a pretty good defender with more experience, as he should be able to guard his position and the 2-guard spot depending on the matchup … Has the type of sturdy base, strength, toughness and athleticism to contain dribble penetration from most guards, and he strung together some strong possessions and made a few timely steals that turned into points for UNC as a Fr that illustrates his potential on that end … Doesn’t shy away from contact, will only fare better dealing with physicality as he gets older … Made a few impressive help side blocks this season, indicating both sound instincts and athleticism … Strong bloodlines, his father, Greg, was a college star at UNLV and played 11 seasons in the NBA at PG … Solid physical profile for a point guard at 6’3 in shoes and possessing a 6’4.5 wingspan … --Jorrye Nixon