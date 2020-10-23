2020 NBA Draft Profile: Aaron Nesmith
Aaron Nesmith
Guard-Forward, Vanderbilt
Age: 21
Height: 6-6
Weight: 213
**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**
NBA.com(click to read full analysis):
Aaron Nesmith was one of the most improved players in college basketball this season emerging as an elite jump shooter before a stress fracture in his right foot ended his season prematurely. Widely regarded as a top-50 prospect in the high school class of 2018 following his senior year at Porter-Gaud School (SC), he made an instant impact in the SEC averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman at Vanderbilt.
Returning for his sophomore year under first-year Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse, Nesmith had a breakout year scoring 23 points per game while shooting 52% from beyond the arc to rank as the most efficient scorer in the country before his season was cut short just one game into the Commodores’ SEC slate.
ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):
- Possesses an impressive physical profile at 6-foot-6, 213 pounds, with a near 7-foot wingspan. Above average athlete whose strength and length give him good upside to grow into on both ends of the floor.
- Arguably the best shooter in the draft. Made more than four 3-pointers per game and converted 50% of his attempts. Can hit jumpers in a variety of ways off movement, screens, pull-ups and difficult spot-ups with a hand in his face. Career 83% free throw shooter.
- Lauded for his work ethic and leadership.
Projected role: Versatile, shooting wing
--Jonathan Givony
The Ringer (click to read full analysis):
- Unlimited range; spaces the floor by demanding a defense’s attention. Skilled shooter off screens who takes tight routes, makes smart reads, and has elite fundamentals from catch to release.
- Comfortable shooting 3s off the dribble. He has a nice side step and stepback 3 with clean footwork.
- Straight-line driver who is decisive attacking closeouts. With his size and strength, he could develop into a good finisher.
- Understands his role and excels within it. He’s a great screener, executes plays, takes smart shots, and keeps the ball moving.
- Competitive on-ball defender; with some improved fundamentals and athleticism, he could become far more versatile.
- Intelligent defender. Though he’s not a great athlete, his positioning makes him a deterrent at the nail and around the rim.
-- Kevin O’Connor
NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):
A pure shooter who put up incredible stats for the first half of the season, before succumbing to a foot injury that ended his season … Displayed tremendous range. Showed the ability to extend well past the college three and out to NBA three during his sophomore year … Has a clean, concise shooting motion, and gets shots off quickly after setting his feet … Learning some effective tricks to free himself up for shots, including ball fakes, jab steps, and moving without the ball … It’s obvious he has studied some of the game’s greats like Curry and Harden and implemented their ball skills, including step back jumpers to enhance his offensive game … Despite lacking great foot speed, Nesmith shows the ability to defend utilizing long arms, solid technique and effort … Defensive ability is enhanced by his length, maturity, focus and basketball IQ … An extremely prolific three point shooter, at least in his amazing 14 game window, knocking down 4.3 per game (on 8.2 attempts) … Was highly efficient shooting … Prolific scorer. Nesmith went for 34 points twice and topped the 25 point mark four other times in his 14 games … Excellent length with a 6’10 wingspan on the wing … A solid leaper and dunker when he gets an open angle to the rim. His long arms allow him to get well above the rim for finishes … Has a bit of an “old man’s game”. It’s not overly pretty and his legs and movements are a bit rigid, but he’s effective … Has an NBA ready body. Very good upper body strength, showing the ability to finish through contact … Shows some slick ball handling ability to create space for pull ups as well as creating driving opportunities … Steady free throw shooter at 82% in both freshman and sophomore seasons … Proved a better rebounder in freshman season, perhaps showing his ability when focused more on team play than scoring … 3-and-D type of wing prospect … -- Aran Smith
