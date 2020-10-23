2020 NBA Draft Profile: Aaron Nesmith

Aaron Nesmith

Guard-Forward, Vanderbilt

Age: 21

Height: 6-6

Weight: 213

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Aaron Nesmith was one of the most improved players in college basketball this season emerging as an elite jump shooter before a stress fracture in his right foot ended his season prematurely. Widely regarded as a top-50 prospect in the high school class of 2018 following his senior year at Porter-Gaud School (SC), he made an instant impact in the SEC averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman at Vanderbilt.

Returning for his sophomore year under first-year Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse, Nesmith had a breakout year scoring 23 points per game while shooting 52% from beyond the arc to rank as the most efficient scorer in the country before his season was cut short just one game into the Commodores’ SEC slate.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Possesses an impressive physical profile at 6-foot-6, 213 pounds, with a near 7-foot wingspan. Above average athlete whose strength and length give him good upside to grow into on both ends of the floor.

Arguably the best shooter in the draft. Made more than four 3-pointers per game and converted 50% of his attempts. Can hit jumpers in a variety of ways off movement, screens, pull-ups and difficult spot-ups with a hand in his face. Career 83% free throw shooter.

Lauded for his work ethic and leadership.

Projected role: Versatile, shooting wing

--Jonathan Givony

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Unlimited range; spaces the floor by demanding a defense’s attention. Skilled shooter off screens who takes tight routes, makes smart reads, and has elite fundamentals from catch to release.

Comfortable shooting 3s off the dribble. He has a nice side step and stepback 3 with clean footwork.

Straight-line driver who is decisive attacking closeouts. With his size and strength, he could develop into a good finisher.

Understands his role and excels within it. He’s a great screener, executes plays, takes smart shots, and keeps the ball moving.

Competitive on-ball defender; with some improved fundamentals and athleticism, he could become far more versatile.

Intelligent defender. Though he’s not a great athlete, his positioning makes him a deterrent at the nail and around the rim.

-- Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

A pure shooter who put up incredible stats for the first half of the season, before succumbing to a foot injury that ended his season … Displayed tremendous range. Showed the ability to extend well past the college three and out to NBA three during his sophomore year … Has a clean, concise shooting motion, and gets shots off quickly after setting his feet … Learning some effective tricks to free himself up for shots, including ball fakes, jab steps, and moving without the ball … It’s obvious he has studied some of the game’s greats like Curry and Harden and implemented their ball skills, including step back jumpers to enhance his offensive game … Despite lacking great foot speed, Nesmith shows the ability to defend utilizing long arms, solid technique and effort … Defensive ability is enhanced by his length, maturity, focus and basketball IQ … An extremely prolific three point shooter, at least in his amazing 14 game window, knocking down 4.3 per game (on 8.2 attempts) … Was highly efficient shooting … Prolific scorer. Nesmith went for 34 points twice and topped the 25 point mark four other times in his 14 games … Excellent length with a 6’10 wingspan on the wing … A solid leaper and dunker when he gets an open angle to the rim. His long arms allow him to get well above the rim for finishes … Has a bit of an “old man’s game”. It’s not overly pretty and his legs and movements are a bit rigid, but he’s effective … Has an NBA ready body. Very good upper body strength, showing the ability to finish through contact … Shows some slick ball handling ability to create space for pull ups as well as creating driving opportunities … Steady free throw shooter at 82% in both freshman and sophomore seasons … Proved a better rebounder in freshman season, perhaps showing his ability when focused more on team play than scoring … 3-and-D type of wing prospect … -- Aran Smith