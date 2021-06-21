Getty Images
2020-21 Yearbook: D'Angelo Russell
DLO'S NUMBERS:
6th Season
19.0 PPG
5.8 APG
Season Highs:
- 33 pts. at DEN on 1/5/21
- 14 ast. vs. MEM on 5/5/21
THE HIGHLIGHT REEL
Tags
1/
SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE SEASON
When asked about the breaching of the Capitol last week, D’Angelo Russell turned the question to every media member.
“I’d love to hear y’all opinion. We could play tennis with that.”
They spent the next 10 minutes discussing.
(via @Timberwolves, h/t @BenStinar) pic.twitter.com/UdHywCToTT
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: