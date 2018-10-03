2018-19 Basketball Extravaganza | The Spurs Start A New Chapter

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next up, a Spurs team that has a totally new identity heading into 2018-19.

Notable Players Acquired: G DeMar DeRozan (trade), Jakob Poeltl (trade), Lonnie Walker (draft), Dante Cunningham (free agency), Marco Belinelli (free agency)

Notable Players Lost: F Kawhi Leonard (trade), G Danny Green (trade), G Manu Ginobili (retirement), G Tony Parker (free agency)

Recapping 2017-18: Kawhi Leonard, one of the best five players in the league, played in just nine games last season.

That means the Spurs missed the playoffs, right?

Not so fast.

Even without Leonard, the Spurs were able to win 47 games, good for the seventh seed in the West. It marked the 21st-straight season the team made the playoffs. Gregg Popovich is a wizard and none of this makes any sense.

The Spurs lost in five games to the Warriors in the first round, but the season should be considered a success given the fact that a team led by LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol made the playoffs.

Let’s get to the offseason. After months of speculation, the Spurs finally dealt Leonard to the Raptors. And from a position of very little leverage, the Spurs landed a four-time All-Star who averaged 27 points per game two seasons ago. DeMar DeRozan isn’t on the same level as Leonard, but he’s a top-15 player in the league. The Spurs also sent Danny Green to the Raptors and got center Jakob Poeltl back, a rim-protecting big.

Getting this haul back is a huge win for the Spurs.

But now Popovich will have the test of putting together a cast of characters unfamiliar with each other together. If anyone can do it, it’s Pop. But with no Tony Parker (now in Charlotte) and Manu Ginobili (retirement ☹), this is a new chapter for San Antonio.

The Big Question:

The easy question is how these pieces will fit together. But a more specific question is how the spacing will work on this team. DeRozan is primarily a midrange shooter. While he did attempt a career-high 3.6 3-pointers per game last season, he hit just 31 percent of them.

You combine that with the fact that the team’s projected starting point guard Dejounte Murray attempted just 0.4 3-pointers last season at a 26.5 percent clip, and I have some serious questions.

LaMarcus Aldridge can hit midrange jumpers, but is no way a stretch four. And assuming Poeltl starts, he has no range. Spacing could really be an issue for this team.

How Do The Wolves Beat Them?

As we’ve seen through the years, anyone on the Spurs is capable of going off because that’s what happens with the Spurs. But last season, LaMarcus Aldridge was the difference against the Wolves.

Minnesota was 1-2 against San Antonio last season.

In the first game, a Timberwolves loss, LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

In the second game, a win, no player scored more than 15 points for San Antonio. That’s good! Aldridge was held to 15 points.

But in the third game, Aldridge finished with 39 points and 10 rebounds. That was a Spurs win.

The Spurs have more talent than they did last season, so it’s probably not fair to just say stop Aldridge and you’ll win! But if the Wolves can slow him down, history tells us they’ll have a much better chance to pull out the W.

Ratke’s Prediction:

It feels stupid to bet against the Spurs making the playoffs. So I’m not going to do that. Somewhere between the five and eight seed, the Spurs will be there. Again.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

Tim. Tony. Manu. Kawhi. All gone. The new era of Spurs basketball is here.

So When Can I See Them?

The Spurs play in Minneapolis on Nov. 28 and Jan. 18. The Wolves visit San Antonio on Oct. 17 (season opener) and Dec. 21.