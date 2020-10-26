Thunder VOTE Spotlight: ‘Cherish the Opportunity’

When Cynthia and Dennis French showed up to the Thunder’s final community voter registration drive, they had one goal in mind and it wasn’t to register to vote.



“We’re here to remind people to vote!” said an enthusiastic Cynthia French. “Every vote counts. Every vote makes a difference.”



They noticed on television that the Thunder planned to host one final drive-through voter registration event before the Oct. 9 deadline and that it would be held near their neighborhood in Northeast OKC. Since they were both already registered, the couple saw it as their opportunity to get out, show their support and grab a couple of free T-shirts while they were at it.



The Frenches, who have been married for 27 years, put their passion for voting and civic duty on full display as they drove through the Thunder’s event at the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City. Ever since they were both 18-years-old, the couple has been registered to vote in Oklahoma and when their two sons turned 18 themselves, the Frenches made sure they followed in those same footsteps. Even now as 24 and 25-year-olds, the sons of Dennis and Cynthia can still expect a phone call from their parents before every election to remind them to get to the polls.



“We've been voting for a very long time. We believe in voting. We believe that you have the opportunity to vote, and therefore you should get out and you should go vote,” Dennis said. “But the big thing is we like to encourage other people to vote. We think it's important that you get out and enjoy that opportunity that we have here.”

The origins of the Frenches voting enthusiasm dates back before their 18th birthdays. For Dennis, it was his mother who instilled in him the significance one holds in their vote.



Growing up in Ardmore, Dennis recalled his mother telling him stories about his grandfather who took advantage of his right to vote and the gravity such a privilege held at the time. Over time, that sense of responsibility heightened as Dennis learned more about those who historically weren’t always afforded the chance to do the same.



“I do realize that some people haven't had the opportunity to vote, not just here in America but just in other countries where people don't have an opportunity to speak about their government and who they select, and I do appreciate it here,” Dennis said.



“That's why I go out and do it because I realize everybody can’t do it. And then I know that there were people that were before me that would have liked to have done that, but they did not have the opportunity to do that. So that's why I take it very serious and I cherish the opportunity. I enjoy it.”



The same goes for Cynthia who echoed her husband’s sentiment of not taking the right to vote for granted.



“It's a freedom. Everybody didn't have the right to vote, so you should exercise your right to vote,” Cynthia said. “It's important to vote. You may think your opinion doesn't count, but it really does.”





