Training Camp: “Going Out and Being Grateful”

On Thursday, the Thunder kept pushing forward with its diligent approach to improvement on the practice court. Along with Head Coach Mark Daigneault, second year guard Lu Dort and newcomer Kenrich Williams addressed the media after practice as the Thunder works towards its first preseason game on Saturday.

Mark Daigneault

“We've had a couple of good days of contact here and tomorrow we'll evaluate the film and just try to tick forward in a couple areas. Tomorrow will be a lighter day, obviously the day before a game. It's exciting to be able to play against an opponent and simulate a road game. We're just going to see where we're at. We're just trying to take it a day at a time and get better each day. Stay really rooted in our process, try to not skip steps and it's almost letting that process guide you on what you're doing next. So we'll try to tick forward again tomorrow, tick forward again before the game against San Antonio and then we'll evaluate where we are at that point and just repeat that process throughout the whole year.”

Lu Dort

“It's been really good. We’ve got a great group of guys. There's a lot of new people, of course, but we're ready to compete. “This offseason really was work on everything you know my whole game. I know this year I’m going to have a bigger role obviously and I really worked on everything, consistency on my shot, how to play in pick and roll and stuff like that. I feel like I did a pretty good job this offseason.”

❝No matter what the coach asks me, I'll be ready to do it.❞ https://t.co/wni0TDS9tv — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 10, 2020

Kenrich Williams

“My thoughts on the organization is it’s a first-class organization. The first couple days have been great. We’re coming in, getting work in and making it happen. “Right now, especially the day and age we're living in right now I can't take anything for granted because just a few months ago it was all put on hold. So I think the main thing is just going out and being grateful for the time that we get to play the game.”