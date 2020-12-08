Training Camp Quotes of the Day - Day 8

On Tuesday the Thunder announced a trade to acquire veteran forward Al Horford, a five-time NBA All-Star, along with rookie guard Théo Maledon and guard Vasilije Micić. The Thunder continued its full-team workouts and kept building on its work over the past week of training camp.

TJ Leaf

"It's been great so far. I’m just excited to be here and in a great place like this great organization. The first couple of days were great. Coach has really been putting us through it and he’s gonna be a lot of fun to play for. We're all just excited to be here and are just competing every practice, every day.



I’ve played with lots of people in my time in Indiana that have played here and they've had nothing but great things to say about this organization and the city. So that's definitely exciting coming to a place where you're going to be treated like a pro and it's a first class organization. But also just having kind of like a fresh start basketball-wise, being able to just be in front of different people, a new coaching staff, new teammates, I’m just excited to get going with that and just continue going with camp."

George Hill

"The biggest thing I can say is that (Head Coach Mark Daigneault) is holding everyone accountable. From the front office all the way down to the players and when you have a coach who is doing that, it’s very good, where no one is treated differently and everyone's treated as the same as a player. He's doing a great job of communicating that and trying to hold those things in place and the thing is also he's having fun with it. Him being in his first year being a head coach it's new for him and it's new for us as a young team and with all these pandemics going on, we're all just having fun trying to learn this thing on the fly. We're doing a great job in the locker room, the court. All the guys are excited to be a part of it and it's gonna be a great journey."

Coach Daigneault

"(Al Horford) has had an incredible career to this point. He's yet another guy that we're extremely fortunate that we're able to have a player of his caliber, a person of his caliber in our organization. It just layers onto the legacy that exists here and all the great players that have come through here before. Al and George Hill are two guys that I would say are in that category where we're extremely fortunate that they're here and they're going to add tremendous value to the organization while they're here. So we're really looking forward to getting started with him.



We had an opening here and (assistant coach Kameron Woods) seemed like a good fit. Having guys like him, Eric Maynor and Mike Wilks – in the past we've had Royal Ivey – guys that have not only played, but played here and that really appreciate and understand the organization, there's tremendous value in that. Kam brings that to the table as well."