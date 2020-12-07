Training Camp Day 7: Quotes of the Day

The Thunder went through its second day of group workouts during training camp, continuing to compete with one another and build as a unit. After practice, Head Coach Mark Daigneault and guards Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to the media to describe the work being done on the floor at the Thunder ION.

Coach Daigneault

The mentality in the organization that's trickled onto the court is that you know we're not going to make excuses and we're not going to skip steps and we're going to be grateful for the opportunity to be out here, regardless of how uncertain or imperfect it might seem in a given moment. So they've done a good job there. Nothing about the world we're in right now is ideal but we're grateful and we're making the most of every opportunity.

Hamidou Diallo

Definitely from year one and now, I approach every offseason, end of season, the same way. Just try to get better, try to establish yourself in trying to camp, let it be known what you're good at and what you're going to bring to this team and just try to fall in line with what the team is trying to do. Ultimately you put the team first and that's the type of guys that we have around here. So, you just put the team first and whatever role the team wants me to fulfill I'm going to step up to the plate and try to do my best at it. That's all you’ve got to think of on a day in and day out basis. Everything will take care of itself after that.



I would say chemistry is first. We have a bunch of new guys on the team that have never played with each other. So us getting to know who's good at what and what this player’s tendencies is to try to help them on both sides of the court is going to be pretty big for us as a team. And all and all just trying to have fun. That’s what it's all about. We’re thankful to still be playing this game right now with the craziness and what's going on in the world. So just coming out here every day and being thankful and just trying to go out there and have fun as much as possible.



It's been great. I've been doing so much one on one workouts for me for like all these months. It's been great to play with the guys, get out on the floor and get after it and compete. I haven't competed since the bubble pretty much so it's been great to get out there and see all the faces and be able to compete and get up and down other than just doing one on one workouts.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

It’s just learning obviously how to play together with so many new guys and playing the right way and playing hard for a whole 48 minutes. I think if we do those three things the outcomes will take care of themselves and we'll give ourselves the best chance every night.