Training Camp Day 5: Frank Jackson, Ty Jerome

Thunder newcomers Frank Jackson and Ty Jerome sat down with the media on Day 5 of Training Camp to discuss their first impressions of their new team and the opportunity they have in Oklahoma City.



Jackson appeared in 120 games over two seasons with New Orleans. The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in all eight of the Pelican’s games during the 2020 NBA restart in Orlando and averaged 10.8 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.



Jerome completed his rookie season in Phoenix where he averaged 3.3 points in his 31 appearances with the Suns. Before he was drafted in 2019, the 6-foot-5 guard won a national championship with Virginia averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 39 percent from the 3-point line over his career.

Frank Jackson

On his first impressions of the Thunder organization

Everything is first class here. I think from the minute I walked into the door you can feel that energy. Everyone here is committed to excellence, and it's a good feeling and I’m very grateful to be in an environment where I can be the best version of myself so I’m super excited to be here.



On what excites him the most about the opportunity in OKC

I look at just this young core of guys we have with the organization right now. I think it's really exciting to look at. Guys are hungry, guys are willing to really work and be the best versions of themselves. So I'm really excited about that. I'm really excited to work with Coach (Mark Daigneault). He's a younger guy and someone I'm looking forward to just listening to and learning from. He seems like a really wise guy right from the minute I met him. So I know I have a lot to learn from him and a lot to learn from my teammates as well.



On his thoughts of the Thunder from afar

It's a team I've been always been enamored with since the moment I stepped foot in here and could see just how they run things and how professional they were. It's always been in the back of my mind, so to be here now is a blessing.

Ty Jerome

On being in Oklahoma City

Honestly, I'm just really excited to be here. You hear amazing things about the organization from top to bottom. So, I'm really excited to be a part of it and have this be an opportunity.



On his impressions of the organization

Everything is so organized everything so fluid. They think highly of their players and expect highly of their players in terms of being on time, showing up every day ready to work and just doing all of the little things and that will take care of itself.