Horford Excited for OKC Opportunity, Encouraged by Competitiveness

The whole month of November and the first few weeks of December leading up to the start of training camp, five-time NBA All-Star forward Al Horford was putting himself through the ringer, getting after it to put himself in position to start the 2020-21 season strong.



The trade that sent the 14-year veteran from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City was made official last week and today Horford hit the ground running with his first day of practice with the Thunder. Despite a very brief offseason from a first-round August playoff series in the Orlando bubble to now and safety restrictions imposed by the global pandemic, Horford remains determined to not let any obstacles deter his efforts to stay sharp.



“As a competitor, I want to push myself as much as I can to be at that level that I want to be,” said Horford. “I'm going to continue just to work every day, preparing my body and doing everything. It is a difference when you don't have the months to prepare, but this is the circumstances that we’re living in and we have to figure it out. That's my plan.”

Over the course of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, Horford has been a consistent, well-rounded performer on both ends of the floor, with career averages of 13.9 points 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He’s started 843 of his career 853 games (98.8 percent).



“Al speaks for himself,” said Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault. “He's had an incredible career to this point. He's yet another guy that we're extremely fortunate that we're able to have a player of his caliber, a person of his caliber in our organization. It just layers onto the legacy that exists here and all the great players that have come through here before.”



In addition to being named to the All-NBA’s Third Team in 2011, he was also named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team in 2018. Daigneault said Horford is an “easy guy to play with” and that his presence was felt within the Thunder ION. With a group of youngsters and vets around him, Horford will have an excellent opportunity in front of him for both leadership and responsibility on the floor.



“It remains to be seen how that's gonna flower and how vocal he'll be and things like that,” Daigneault said. “It’s important for guys like Al to find that on their own and for our coaching staff to give them the space to do that.”

“I'm very excited to be here and excited to see the opportunity that we have with this group,” said Horford. “As soon as I got here all I've seen is guys working really hard, really getting after it and trying to get better. It’s a really good environment.”



From afar, Horford explained that he’s heard great things about the Thunder organization and upon arrival, those expectations have been matched by the spirit of improvement, development and controlling what is within each player’s ability.



“Our team's focus is on coming into work every day and having a good attitude,” said Horford. “The one thing that encourages me the most is just the competitiveness that I've seen in all the practices. We've been getting after it pretty good.”



Most of all, Horford has taken the wide view. As someone who experienced the bubble in Orlando and is familiar with all of the work it takes behind the scenes to put on practices, games and travel, Horford sees the chance to be in an NBA practice facility and playing in NBA arena’s as precious. Later this week, the Thunder will have two home preseason games at Chesapeake Energy Arena against the Chicago Bulls.



“It just felt good to be out there competing and playing again,” said Horford. “It puts a lot of things in perspective and we've all been talking about being grateful. I am very grateful to be playing basketball right now and to be able to be back with the team, playing and having an opportunity for the season to start despite everything that has gone on this year.”