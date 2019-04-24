Top Quotes: Thunder at Blazers - Game 5
Postgame quotes from Tuesday's 118-115 loss.
Russell Westbrook
ON 32-8 RUN THAT SPANNED INTO FOURTH QUARTER:
“We did a good job getting to the paint, making plays, finishing around the basket, getting the shots we wanted to.”
Paul George
ON DAMIAN LILLARD'S PERFORMANCE:
“He just made big shots. Tip my hat to the shots he made, tough ones. Contested, 35-plus-feet out, tough shots. It was his night, he felt it, and knocked them down."
Coach Donovan
ON DEFENDING LILLARD:
“We gave a really, really good effort. He made some tough shots. You gotta give him credit. The night he had, the shots that he made epitomized the last shot of the game. Those are the kind of shots he made throughout the first half. Some of them were really well defended. We worked hard.”
