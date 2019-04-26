Top Quotes from 2019 End-of-Season Interviews

Paul George

ON THUNDER BROTHERHOOD:

“We showed a lot of great, positive things this year. As a group, just my time being here for another season, it was one of the closest teams I’ve been a part of. It’s just a real brotherhood where you enjoy being out there with those guys.”

ON REACHING TEAM'S POTENTIAL:

“That’s something we are all trying to work on internally to figure out what we can do. This is a team that can go far. We have pieces in place to have a long postseason run.”

ON OUTLOOK FOR NEXT SEASON:

“We have a good foundation and got a lot of great stuff accomplished. We’re going to continue to work. This is a team that can go far. It’s my job to improve and get better, so I’ll do it.”

Russell Westbrook

ON PAUL GEORGE:

“Paul did an amazing job...was our best player. Ultimately the most important thing is our relationship off the floor, creating a friendship and brotherhood.”

ON PLAYOFF SERIES:

“When you lose a series, everybody looks at series and says this is why you lost..but ultimately there are different things through the season that happen to you or the team. It’s a combination of things. I will do what I need to do to stay consistent and be better.”

ON IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE OFFSEASON:

“I know that I’m able to do so much throughout a game to impact the game, impact winning. Leadership is one thing that I’ve taken pride in, figuring out the best way to be able to lead guys into a position where they’re most comfortable with their games, instill confidence in them, finding ways to make other guys better.”

ON FOCUS FOR 2019-2020 SEASON:

“I’ll just continue doing what I’m doing and finding ways to pick and shoot better (threes). That’s up to me.”

Steven Adams

ON EXPECTATIONS:

“The whole objective right from the get go is to win a championship. Anything short of that is hard to be like, ‘oh, we did okay.' You always have to go in there and try to figure out a solution. Everyone is trying to do the right thing. That’s what's good with the type of players we have. Good locker room guys.”

ON OFFENSIVE ROLE:

“All I’m trying to do is push myself to do what is the right play, as opposed to what I need to do to score. It’s my obsession to get a successful play. We’re always sticking together, trying to figure out a solution. That’s what‘s good with the type of players we have.”

Jerami Grant

ON OFFSEASON PLANS:

“I’m gonna try to work on everything, consistency with my shot, ball handling, defense.”

ON HIS DEVELOPMENT SINCE COMING TO OKC

"The opportunity here to play on a great team, play in a great organization like this, I think it was huge for me and my career, just in my development. I've gotten so much better since I got here. Being in OKC is one of the best things to happen to my career. It was huge for me.”

Dennis Schröder

ON IMPROVEMENTS DURING THE OFFSEASON:

“I’ll try to get stronger, work on my shot, 3-point shooting off the dribble. That’s the main focus. I’m gonna work on it and be stronger and better next season.”

Terrance Ferguson

ON INCREASED ROLE THIS SEASON:

“Coach has confidence in me, my teammates had confidence in me, I had confidence in myself. My overall growth stepped up a notch.”

Andre Roberson

ON THE CHALLENGES OF RECOVERY:

“It definitely took me a little bit of time to accept it, but now I'm in a great place. I'm at peace with myself and just kind of taking it for what it is. I'm in a great spot to kind of return fully and healthy, ready to go next season. That's all I can wish for at this point.”

ON RUNNING FILM SESSIONS:

“Initially it was kind of weird, just kind of being in that position. But at the same time, like I was in their shoes, Perk leading film session for me or Thabo leading the film session for me and me passing on kind of the knowledge, and that's what this game is all about. That's what life is all about.”

Raymond Felton

ON HIS APPROACH TO HIS ROLE THIS PAST SEASON:

“I've grown from being a young man into a man, and just staying professional, staying ready, and just understanding what my role was and understanding what was needed from me for this team this year, whatever I needed to do. I had to make sure I stay ready no matter what at all times because my number could be called.”

ON THE TEAM:

“I love it here, love this organization, love this city. I wanna enjoy playing the game I love in a city that loves me back and loves their team.”

Nerlens Noel

ON HIS YEAR WITH THE TEAM:

“It definitely has been an exciting and fun year with a team like this that has winning intentions and mentality. A locker room full of veterans has been a major part of my growth and maturity.“

Patrick Patterson

ON HOW TEAM DEALT WITH ADVERSITY DURING THE SEASON:

"We collectively came together to find solutions. We stuck together, stayed collective as a unit, together as a family, trying to push forward and get a win.”

Markieff Morris

ON PLAYING IN OKC:

“I definitely had a great time here. It’s an A-1 organization. I love being around these guys every day.”

Adel Nader

ON HIS OPPORTUNITIES THIS SEASON:

“I learned a lot this year from experience, from being able to play. It showed me a lot of things I know I need to get better at and hopefully I can do that this summer.”

Hamidou Diallo

ON TEAM'S IMPROVMENT FOR NEXT SEASON:

“We’re a team that relies on defense. It’s something we’re gonna focus on and come back stronger, ready to compete, come back with a chip on our shoulder.”

Deonte Burton

ON HIS OFFSEASON PLANS:

“I’m going to carry over the work ethic I had this season into the summer, work on my shot and focus a lot more on defense.”

Donte Grantham

ON HIS SEASON:

“Just the experience of learning how to play under Mark (Daigneault) and one year of basketball, playing professional, coming off of injury was huge for me.”

Jawun Evans

ON HIS EXPERIENCE WITH THE TEAM:

“Being around the team, being able to watch them in the playoffs, it’s been a good two weeks for me.”