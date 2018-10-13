Thunder Honors Her Time to Play
Story by Jimmy Do | Photography by Zach Beeker
A rmed with a microphone and a superstar personality, 11-year-old Ariana Reagor launched a countdown before the overflowing crowd that was fervent with anticipation and excitement on Saturday morning.
A collective roar of "3-2-1" boomed into the overcast skies. Not for long, the gates swung open and thousands of people poured into the new park signaling a new era.
Gathering Place was officially opened.
George Kaiser, member of the Thunder ownership group, was on hand to experience his vision become a reality. He leveraged his passion for people to deliver not just an iconic riverfront park, but a symbolic example for others to follow in giving back to the community.
A $350 million jumpstart from the George Kaiser Family Foundation rallied into a $465 million transformation.
More than 80 donors went all in to make the largest private gift to a city in U.S. history for this one-of-a-kind world-class urban institution.
“Exactly 1,153 days ago, we closed Riverside Drive. Now we're giving it back to you with a little bit more.”
Tony Moore, Gathering Place Park Director