A PLACE CALLED HOME

Date: May 13, 2019

From: Isaac LaBoy, Lawton resident 1989-2003

Dear Ms. Berney,

I am writing this letter to express gratitude and much appreciation for the court that you are refurbishing and donating to Lee West Park in Lawton/Fort Sill, Oklahoma; the court that for a long time we have simply called "Lee West".

After seeing pictures of the recent development, I had a deep desire to share with you a little history about the beginnings of this court, on behalf of a certain group of kids that treated it as their second home for a good portion of seven years, so you can understand how profound the effect of this gesture is and the lengths in time that it travels.

I grew up about a 10-minute walk from Lee West and like most kids who grew up in Lawton, we were all military brats. Not having any family ties made it really easy for kids to connect and build relationships. When Lee West was first built in the mid-90s, it wasn't necessarily in a desirable location since it was placed next to the railroad tracks and alongside a ditch on a huge field in the middle of nowhere.

Any slight breeze was a wind storm. The court itself was new, but it was poorly built on an uneven slab of cement that would collect water like a well when it rained. One half of the court had slippery cement, while the other half was rough. One side had a three-point line, while the other side didn't. One goal was barely 10 feet high, while the other was closer to 11 and both were double rimmed, which made it unfriendly for a jump shot.

It was these characteristics that gave this court an infamous reputation, but for a certain group of kids who had a fierce love for the game of basketball, it became OUR court. It became our home, our refuge, our field of dreams.