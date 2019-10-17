Takeaways from the 2019 Preseason
The regular season is on the horizon, less than a week away. The Thunder will have a handful of practices between now and a flight to Salt Lake City to prepare for its season opener Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.
During that time, Head Coach Billy Donovan and his staff will look back at the four preseason games the Thunder played and relay some points of emphasis to the players to hone in on moving forward.
Overall, the preseason was a wonderful opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate talent, try out a different starting lineup each game and get a pulse on what works and what doesn’t. Now there comes almost a second training camp, a solid work week to take what the Thunder put on film and turn it into actionable growth for the regular season.
In the meantime, here’s a breakdown of what okcthunder.com reporters Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson noticed over the past two-and-a-half weeks.
Offense
Nick Gallo: Without generational athletes on the roster who, with no help, can beat their man and get to the rim off the dribble, the Thunder is going to have to work through one another more in order to play downhill. In order to generate kickouts, layups and free-throw attempts, the Thunder is going to use dribble handoffs from big men at the high post, as Steven Adams, Mike Muscala and Nerlens Noel find guards who are coming over to get the ball or cutting backdoor off of split actions.
Paris Lawson: Different lineups and player combinations have given players the opportunity to shine in various situations. Specifically, younger players such as rookie forward Darius Bazley and second-year guard Hamidou Diallo had the chance to showcase their talents with extended minutes during preseason. Both players have shown up in starting five lineups and both have had games in double-digit scoring. For a young duo, they’ve shown great promise over the course of four preseason games with their explosiveness, quickness and ability to score.
Defense
Paris Lawson: The Thunder tested out multiple coverages when guarding ball-screen actions throughout camp. The option is there for forwards to stay high or fall back in drop coverage. Donovan mentioned having the option for multiple looks in that situation plays a role in the longevity of forwards throughout games due to the stress of playing high on every screen, which can be taxing for a forward or center.
Nick Gallo: For most of the preseason, outside of the third quarter in the loss to Memphis on Wednesday, the team’s first shot defense was very solid. The Thunder mostly kept the ball in front, prevented wide open shots and contested at the 3-point line. Where the Thunder aims to get sharper is in transition and on the defensive backboard to limit opponents’ garbage buckets like cherry-picked layups and offensive putbacks.
Overall
Nick Gallo: Whether it’s Adams celebrating Donovan winning a challenge call, Justin Patton heel-clicking his way into the arena or teammates hanging onto every jump shot by Devon Hall in the fourth quarter of the Memphis game, this Thunder team showed that its going to have fun together this season. Camaraderie might not necessarily impact the overall win-loss record when the season is over, but it certainly will make Thunder Basketball an entertaining product that fans can enjoy night-in and night-out.
Paris Lawson: We’ve seen a new look to the Thunder this preseason. We’ve seen flashes of brilliance from young guys like Bazley and Diallo; we’ve seen the steady hand of veterans Adams, Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari. During the preseason stretch, they’ve shown what a splash a balanced mix of youth and experience can make during the regular season.
