Takeaways from the 2019 Preseason

Offense

Nick Gallo: Without generational athletes on the roster who, with no help, can beat their man and get to the rim off the dribble, the Thunder is going to have to work through one another more in order to play downhill. In order to generate kickouts, layups and free-throw attempts, the Thunder is going to use dribble handoffs from big men at the high post, as Steven Adams, Mike Muscala and Nerlens Noel find guards who are coming over to get the ball or cutting backdoor off of split actions.



Paris Lawson: Different lineups and player combinations have given players the opportunity to shine in various situations. Specifically, younger players such as rookie forward Darius Bazley and second-year guard Hamidou Diallo had the chance to showcase their talents with extended minutes during preseason. Both players have shown up in starting five lineups and both have had games in double-digit scoring. For a young duo, they’ve shown great promise over the course of four preseason games with their explosiveness, quickness and ability to score.