Two-Way Player Lu Dort Has Skills to Make a Double Impact

LAS VEGAS – Muscles jut out from the jersey sleeves, rolling up to broad shoulders atop a sturdy frame. He’s just 20 years old, but Luguentz “Lu” Dort has the body of an NBA – or maybe even NFL – player. The former Arizona State Sun Devil made his first official appearance with the Thunder on Saturday, just minutes after the team announced that he will be on a two-way contract with the organization for the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Dort was a physical, slashing guard during his one season in Tempe, racking up averages of 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Originally from Montreal, Canada, Dort played for a trio of high schools along with high-level AAU basketball before making a record-setting freshman debut for Arizona State with 28 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals in his first game.

On Saturday he showed flashes of some similar traits in his 18 minutes of action, though he still clearly is getting his feet wet and working out the timing of going against faster, stronger and more athletic opponents. Dort had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals while also disruptive a few shots, but he clearly looked the part of a player who has NBA potential.

In its first game of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Thunder battled the Utah Jazz, falling 78-66, but Dort was in the right place defensively multiple times in help positioning, snaring steals and getting out into the open court. His defensive instincts and ability are clear, with some potential to guard multiple positions along the perimeter thanks to his size and quickness.

“I’m really fast and I can kind of read. I read a little earlier and when they make the pass I’m ready and there to steal it,” Dort explained. “It’s stuff I’ve been working on and I’m learning every day.”

“Lu just has that bulldog mentality. You guys saw it today, really hawking the ball,” added Thunder Summer League Head Coach Dave Bliss. “He has a great frame, really can stay in front, keep his hands off and even blocked some shots. A switchable guy who can go down there and hold his own if guys try to walk him in the post.”

On the offensive end, Dort was more involved as a driver, slasher and passer back out to the perimeter, but scored on a pair of dunks that portend ways that he can be effective on that end. Once came in the open floor as he finished off a fast break opportunity, but the most encouraging was a perfectly timed backdoor-cut. Charging in unnoticed from the corner, Dort capitalized on a nice pass from the middle of the lane to drop in a two-handed slam.

“When I play with (Thunder forward Deonte) Burton, I know every time he drives he’s looking for everybody to cut,” Dort smiled. “I told him every time he drives I’ll cut, and he found me a couple times.”

“(Dort) is a nice, developing player offensively,” Bliss said. “He has a pretty good driving game and is actually a better passer than people give him credit for. We’re excited about Lu for sure.”

Dort was projected to be drafted, by some as high as even the first round, but slipped out of the draft altogether. The Thunder pounced on the opportunity to pick up a productive, powerful player with high-level Division I experience. With the two-way contract, Dort will rack up some valuable game minutes of experience with the Oklahoma City Blue in addition to getting the chance to make an impact with the Thunder.

“I went undrafted. I knew that a team would still want me. The fact that OKC was the first one, for me I took it right away,” Dort said. “I’m really excited to play with the guys on the two teams – the Thunder and the Blue. I’m excited to get better.”

The Jazz had already played three Summer League games, going up a Thunder team that might have had some first game jitters and over-exuberance. A handful of Thunder passes ended up in the second row, but the intentions were all good. The team will utilize a day of practice on Sunday before playing on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We gave a really good effort defensively, but both teams really struggled to shoot the ball,” Bliss said. “We came out a little frantic. We have guys who really want to do well and are really excited about this opportunity. That actually worked against us a little bit, in terms of trying to do too much, coming out a little bit too wound up. I like where we came from in terms of an effort standpoint, in terms of an unselfishness standpoint. They stuck together as the game went on.”

