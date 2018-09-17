The Center of Gravity

This past year, Adams shot a career-best 62.9 percent from the field while scoring a career-best 13.9 points per game. He also more made dunks than any of his previous seasons, with 150 of his 448 made field goals coming on authoritative flushes through the rim. Due to their years together, Adams and Russell Westbrook have a unique connection in the pick-and-roll, but he also developed a comfort with Paul George and will need to catch a rhythm with newcomer Dennis Schroder as well.

Adams is an elite finisher in his role but is as selfless as they come in NBA circles. He shrugs off credit when it is given to him and resists the temptation that can come to put up huge numbers as a solo artist. His attitude combined with his experience has helped generate a persona that’s hallowed in the locker room – a humble jokester who puts the team first.

“He's really impressive, he's played a ton of basketball and a ton of competitive basketball in a lot of big games, but he's still a really young guy, and he's learning, and he's getting more comfortable,” said now-retired Thunder forward and Adams’ close friend Nick Collison. “He's getting more confidence.”

“There are very few guys that just totally want to do what's best for the team, no matter what. There's no agenda,” Collison continued. “He's one of my favorite teammates of all time.”

If Adams takes another step forward this offseason, the Thunder will feel quite confident in its ability to make a charge at the top of the Western Conference. Much like Collison in years past, part of Adams’ duty is to be the quarterback of the defense, talking out coverages to his four teammates on the floor throughout the possession. Last season, there were bouts of inconsistency that struck the team in injurious ways – preventing the group from getting enough stops to win.

“It just comes down to our chemistry,” Adams said. “Obviously, if you play long enough with a player, you understand their tendencies and whatnot - all those small different things, especially on the defensive end.”

Adams’ focus in 2018-19 is to help build a defensive cohesion within the system that is lasting and can be replicated on a night to night basis through energy and effort. At the heart of everything on both ends, Adams’ presence and his natural energy can keep everyone on the same page to get the job done - possession by possession.