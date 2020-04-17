Strengthening a Bond, Together

The other bright light for Mahoney during the dark days was having a firsthand view of the service, honor and kindness of Oklahomans in what has become known as the Oklahoma Standard. He first heard the term when a Virginia FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team member mentioned it to the Keatings as he was preparing to return home.



“He showed them his ‘Oklahoma dollar,’ the dollar he came with and was leaving with,” Mahoney recalled. “He didn’t have to spend it, everything was provided to him for free. He told the Governor, THAT is the Oklahoma Standard.”



In his current role with the Thunder, Mahoney helps to spread that message on a global scale to a new generation of people, highlighted by a powerful message: out of evil, good can come.



In the years since the bombing, Mahoney also has witnessed a rebirth of the city.



“That tragedy could have brought Oklahoma City to its knees, but it didn’t. The resilience of the city, and our people was inspiring,” he said. “The Thunder is honored to be a part of this community and a component of the renaissance it has experienced. We also are proud to be able to help tell the story with the global reach of the Thunder and the NBA, to be able to bring that message to a new generation of people worldwide who can be inspired by it.”



The community response to the Murrah Bombing is what has motivated Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti to make sure every player new to the city experiences the museum and its lessons. Before the players don Oklahoma City across their chest, it’s critical to know who and what they’re representing.



“I think it’s important for us to realize that as much as it is recognizing the time elapsed, it’s also a reminder to everybody that we all have a responsibility going forward to recognize and make sure that this stays top of mind for everybody in the community and the state that this is not something that can ever be forgotten,” Presti said in December, when he joined the Thunder coaching staff to place holiday wreaths on each of the 168 chairs on the Memorial lawn.