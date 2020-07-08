Where We Left Off

2019-20 Thunder Heads to Orlando for Re-Start

Depending on when you’re reading this article, Thunder players may be on their way to the airport, going through security screening or walking onto a plane. They may be 30,000 feet above sea level, soaring to the south and east on their way to Orlando, FL. Or if you’re just now finishing up your workday on Wednesday, July 8, they’ll be settling into their hotel rooms at the Grand Floridian at Walt Disney World Resort. The Thunder will start its 48-hour process of COVID testing and self-isolation upon arrival in the NBA’s re-start bubble, then get to hooping again.

The Thunder will practice for nearly three weeks, including three scrimmages against other NBA opponents (Boston, Philadelphia and Portland), before playing 8 seeding games in a two-week span to determine the final standings for the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Before the 2019-20 season came to a stunning halt on March 11 as the Thunder and Utah Jazz nearly commenced battle inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, OKC fans were getting ready to (hopefully) watch their squad leapfrog Utah for 4th place in the Western Conference. After going 34-13 since Thanksgiving, the Thunder held a 40-24 record in the 64 games it played and stood out in a variety of statistical categories.

As the team heads down to Orlando, let’s catch up on some of the best numbers from this year’s team thus far:

Thunder by the Numbers

Team Defensive Numbers:

1st in opponent fast break points (10.5)

1st in opponent free throw attempts (18.6)

3rd in Fouls Per Game (18.8)

3rd in blocks off the bench (2.5)

4th in forcing contested two-point jumpers (40.4), 6th in total contested shots (63.4)

5th in defensive loose ball percentage (54.0%)

6th in defensive three-point percentage (34.4%)

Team Offensive Numbers:

1st in free throw attempt differential (+6.2) with 15-or-more FTA than opponents in 11 games (11-0)

2nd in Fouls Drawn (22.8)

5th in free throw attempts (24.8)

5th in Field Goal Percentage (47.3%)

6th in turnovers (13.5)

47.6 percent shooting on two-point jumpers (1st)

Miscellaneous Team Numbers:

30-6 against sub-.500 teams (4th)

16 wins down after three quarters (1st)

26-4 leading after 1st quarter (2nd), 22-3 leading after 3 quarters

Outscored opponents in 39 of 64 4th quarters (1st)

Player Numbers with NBA ranks:

Chris Paul – 1st in shooting percentage on 2-point jump shots (53.2%), 1st in pull-up 2-point jump shot percentage (53.9%), only 1.1% of his shots were blocked (2nd), 3rd in shooting percentage on jump shots (47.5%), 16 games with 3+ steals (5th), 6th in made jump shots (346), 10 double-doubles, 13 games with 10+ assists

Chris Paul/Danilo Gallinari – CP3 assisted on 57 of Danilo’s 163 total made three-pointers this year (2nd best for any combo)

Danilo Gallinari – 51 games with 2+ three-pointers made (in 55 total games played), 3+ three-pointers in 36 games, 44-straight games of at least 1 three-pointer made

Dennis Schröder – 55 games with 10+ points off the bench (1 of 3 in OKC history to do this in multiple seasons), 19 games leading OKC in scoring off the bench (1st), 4 30-point games off bench (tied-1st), 44.0% from three on the road

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 8th in step-back jumpers (41), 9th in finger rolls (49), 23 And-Ones completed, 2nd youngest to lead Thunder in points per game, 50% shooting on pull-up two-point jump shots (4th), Shot 53.4% overall since the All Star Break

Steven Adams – 82.0% of his points were in the paint (6th), 10th in made hook shots (46), Shot 61.9% at home

Nerlens Noel – 63 alley-oop dunks (5th), 61 blocks (6th among players off the bench), 24 games with 2+ blocks

Lu Dort – Most starts for any two-way player

Darius Bazley – 7th in total blocks by rookies, 10th in rebounds per game by rookies

Mike Muscala – 68% of his points came from three

Abdel Nader – Averaged 7.2 points per game over his last 11 games