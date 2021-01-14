The Core Curriculum

Young players like Diallo, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley all came into the season understanding there would be more asked of them, a greater responsibility on their plate. So far, the most prominent area that onus has shown up is with their individual defensive assignments to begin games. The culture of help defense that is being taught, however, aids those second- and third-year players in their transition to defending All-Stars each night.



“We’ve just got to make sure we're tight with our schemes. We’ve got to make sure we're tight in our help and we’ve got to make sure that we don't give them easy baskets, whether those be offensive rebounds or layups or we put them on the free-throw line,” said Daigneault.



“One of our keys as a defense has been to not let them get deep on offense and get where they want to go easily -- bump them off their routes, bump them off their cuts, blow up passing lanes,” said forward Isaiah Roby. “Just kind of turning up the pressure on the defensive end.”



The key to staying tied together defensively is the chatter on the floor. Talking to your teammates helps them have eyes in the back of their head, to make them aware of an incoming screener or upcoming action. Sometimes, a studious teammate may even be able to call out the opposing team’s impending play design moments before it happens. During the bubble games in Orlando, the Thunder was praised by opposing coaches for how loud the team’s communication was on the floor. Moving into the 2020-21 season, that again was a team focus.



“Really communicate and be loud, be vocal,” said second-year defensive ace Dort.



“It takes work, it takes discipline, and it takes sacrifice for each other and helping each other out,” said veteran center and defensive anchor Mike Muscala.



The foundation is being laid with the daily work the team puts into the practice floor, the film room and then, ultimately, the games themselves. Dort and Diallo have gushed about the impact that film study with Thunder assistant coaches has done for their understanding of the game defensively. While it is still early in the year, there has been one consistent statistical trend thus far that depicts hustle and effort – controllable facets every night.