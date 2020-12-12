Preseason Preview: ‘Play hard, play together, play the right way’

Saturday marks the Thunder’s first preseason game of training camp and the first opportunity to put its 11 days of workouts and practices to work against an opponent with a different name across its chest. The squad will face San Antonio on Saturday in one of three opportunities throughout training camp to continue building chemistry, establishing identity and implementing offensive and defensive schemes in a valuable game setting. The game will be streamed live at 6 p.m. CT on the Thunder Mobile App as well as OKCThunder.com.



“First and foremost, in practice we've played really hard and competitively. The team's done a great job of playing together,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “(Saturday) is an opportunity to carry all that over in a game against an opponent on the road and see where we're at. It's always good to get that first preseason game because it's a great evaluation point where we figure out what has stuck and what we need to clean up, and then how you continue to use these experiences to get better.”



Over several days, Thunder players along with Coach Daigneault have explained their thoughts and goals heading into their first preseason matchup as well as the emotions that come with playing a new opponent for the first time in training camp.

I feel like it’s a great city. I feel like a lot of people are nice, friendly, really welcome me in a really nice way. And I think seeing the facilities and everything, it was very nice and got me excited to get to work and to get on the court.



- Théo Maledon pic.twitter.com/2XxejbzifI — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 12, 2020

On preparing for the first preseason game:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – “Just learning obviously how to play together with so many new guys and playing the right way and playing hard for a whole 48 minutes. I think if we do those three things the outcomes will take care of themselves and we'll give ourselves the best chance every night.”



Hamidou Diallo – “I would say chemistry is first. We have a bunch of new guys on the team that have never played with each other. So, us getting to know who's good at what and what each players’ tendencies are to try to help them on both sides of the court is going to be pretty big for us as a team. And all and all just trying to have fun. That’s what it's all about. We’re thankful to still be playing this game right now with the craziness and what's going on in the world. So just coming out here every day being thankful and just trying to go out there and have fun as much as possible.”



Admiral Schofield – “Now it’s just understanding how we play. The schemes defensively, the schemes offensively, different actions that we run, but really getting a feel for each other and what each other can do. But the biggest thing is understanding what we're trying to get done on the floor each time on the offensive end, but especially on the defensive end things that we're trying to get done and prevent. It's just trying to execute those, get those down and where they become routine and a part of the team. And I just felt like we've definitely taken steps in the right direction each day in a lot of different areas.”

On how it feels to play someone new...

Kenrich Williams – “It’s going to be good to come out compete against somebody else. But we want to come out and play hard, play together, and play the right way and everything else will work for itself.”

On the goals of preseason games…

Mark Daigneault – “It's exciting to be able to play against an opponent and simulate a road game and we're just going to see where we're at. We're just trying to take it a day at a time and get better each day, stay really rooted in our process, try to not skip steps and letting that process guide you on what you're doing next.”