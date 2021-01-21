Youth Corps

NBA rosters turn over every offseason, with some players moving on to new opportunities and newcomers added into the mix. internally, returning players are often slotted into different roles depending on the changing roster dynamics. In the condensed offseason of the fall of 2020, it became apparent that a young nucleus of Thunder players was destined for greater duty this season.



The quartet of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Darius Bazley and Lu Dort were four of six players who were a part of the Thunder’s 2019-20 campaign and by that season’s end, all four were consistent rotation players. This year, however, they each been thrust into even larger roles, counted on for not just production, but to set a bar of professionalism for everyone who walks into the Thunder ION to match.



“They're hungry for opportunity. They're hungry for responsibility. They're hungry to develop and expand their games,” said Thunder General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti. “They're hungry to lead and learn to lead.”



Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley and Dort are all starters this season, while Diallo has been the burst of energy allowing the second unit to not just equal but at times elevate the performance of the first five. So far this year, all four players are averaging career-highs in points.



Commanding the offense with bruising yet acrobatic drives to the paint, Gilgeous-Alexander scores at the rim and dishes to others for open shots. At the age of 22, he leads the team in scoring for the second straight year. Bazley has shouldered the rebounding load and has taken on top-shelf defensive assignments every night, adding those gritty responsibilities to his plate as he adjusts to defenses game-planning against him.



Dort, a defensive whiz who uses his Tonka Truck frame and ballerina’s feet to stymie opponents, relentlessly attacked six-day-a-week offseason workouts. He is currently setting nets on fire by shooting over 40 percent from the 3-point line. Diallo has been a sparkplug in every facet – using the ballhandling skills he tightened with his relentless work ethic to attack the rim in transition and the half court while also pestering opponents defensively and keeping loose balls alive on the boards.



Their skillsets are all different, but they complement one another and what those four players have in common is their approach. None of them rely on an excuse of youth when they fall short of their desired performance, and each demand more from themselves. With the opportunity to shine comes the responsibility to perform; not to be perfect by any stretch, but to maintain the standards that have helped Oklahoma City become one of the best NBA organizations over the past dozen years.



“We're not going to look at their age when we evaluate their approach and to their credit, neither do they,” said Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault.