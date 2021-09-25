JOY IS IN THE JOURNEY

FOR 14 YEARS, Sam Presti has sat down a few days before media day and held a press conference to open the season, and in all 14 years he has made it a point to say how many seasons it’s been for the Thunder in Oklahoma City.



“I always am extremely grateful for the fact that this will be now our 14th year in Oklahoma City playing basketball in our community and in our state,” he opened. “Since 2008, it's been an incredible, incredible journey, something that we've all been benefited from and extremely grateful for, so having another year is super special.”



All 14 of these had a different tone and a different theme. Different points of emphasis, different questions, different answers. But this one, the 14th one, felt like the blank-canvassing of a new Thunder journey.



The Thunder have spent the last couple seasons transitioning the roster, acquiring assets and repositioning to set up for another run at sustained success. This is a franchise that has been in the postseason 11 of the 13 years in Oklahoma City, amassing one of the best overall winning percentages in all of professional sports. All-Stars, MVPs, future Hall of Famers have all spent extended time with the Thunder, laying an almost unprecedented foundation in the decade-plus the team has been here. It’s mind-boggling to think back 13 years ago to what the Thunder were then, to what they are now.



But as the program moves forward, with young players and a war chest full of future draft picks, it’s easy to imagine the previous era echoing throughout the organization, setting the direction for the journey ahead. As Presti said, though, the Thunder aren’t competing against their own past. They are using it to build their future.