Honoring the Native Tradition

Other tokens that Waters III bestowed to others at his giveaway included small statues of The Guardian, replicas of the gigantic work of art Enoch Kelly Haney created that now sits on the top of the dome of the Oklahoma State Capitol building in Oklahoma City. The Guardian is a depiction of a Native American warrior, spear in hand, tip stuck into the ground. Around the wood spear shaft is a rope tied to the warrior’s ankle as he faces East, staring down threats to the indigenous people of the Americas.



The Guardian that sits atop the state capitol is a nameless monument, a stand-in for the people with names like Chief Red Tipi or Satank (Sitting Bear), along with their descendants. The Waters family flows from those two greats, among others, who stood sentinel over their Kiowa lands in the middle of the country. A large portrait of Satank hangs in the Waters’ dining room, presiding over Lindy III, his mother Lisa and sisters Leana, Loren and Lindsey like a proud but watchful grandparent.



“Seeing pictures of my ancestors and stories of them helped shape who I am and helps me strive for those people that came before me,” said Waters III.



“It gave me something to stand by and it gave me a reason to be here,” Waters III added. “It made me realize that I needed to be there for my people in any way I can help them, the same way my ancestors helped everybody.”



While there’s practically a Native American artifact gallery at home, a Waters family tradition brought Trey to an even deeper understanding of his roots. At the age of 10, each of the Waters siblings took a trip to Washington, D.C. with Lindy Jr. to get a history lesson on the United States of America and in Trey’s case in particular, the history of his people. The year that Lindy Jr. and Lindy III trekked to the US capitol was the same year the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian opened up. The same portrait of Satank that hangs in the Waters’ dining room resides on a third-floor wall of the Smithsonian.