Expanding the Reach: Thunder VOTE Travels to Tulsa

When John Boyer saw on the 4 o’clock news that the Thunder was hosting a voter registration drive at Guthrie Green, he wasted no time mounting his motorcycle and burning rubber to get there.



By 4:54 p.m., he pulled away from the park with his first voter registration form in 10 years.



“It’s been a long time, but I decided to vote!” he exclaimed while proudly holding up his brand-new Thunder VOTE T-shirt. “I just wanted to be able to have an opinion and mean it.”



Friday’s event at Guthrie Green marked the second community registration drive hosted by the Thunder as a part of its Thunder VOTE initiative. It was the first, however, outside of Oklahoma City. Less than a week earlier, the Thunder was at U.S. Grant High School registering voters in South OKC during its first community drive.



Tulsans on Friday were greeted with the familiar blue and sunset Thunder colors, the antics of Rumble the Bison and the rhythmic beat of Thunder Drummers. When they arrived at the booths along Reconciliation Way, each curious onlooker could walk away with a bag filled with a free Thunder VOTE T-shirt, a box of face masks and a voter registration form complete with a pre-stamped envelope for easy mailing.



“It's important for us to meet people where they're at and to get energized in the communities where they're living and giving them the access without having without them having to come to the arena to come to us,” said the Thunder’s Director of community relations, Erin Oldfield.

WATCH: Guthrie Green VOTE

For some, it was the optimal opportunity to register to vote for the very first time. When their favorite team made the 100 mile drive up I-44 to get people registered to vote, Thunder fans like Kelsey Taylor donned their best Thunder gear and took advantage of the opportunity in downtown Tulsa.



“I've been trying to get to vote all year and I kept forgetting about it and now I got this opportunity and so that brought me down here,” Taylor said. “I think that it's really important to register to vote, number one, but to vote. Because if you don't vote your voice isn't heard and you’ve got to make change in your community.”



For others, like teenage Thunder fan Wayne Ceasar, Friday’s event at Guthrie Green was a chance to not only get a picture in front of the life-sized statue of Steven Adams, but to also reinforce the message his mother has been preaching to him his whole life – the importance of registering to vote. For that reason, he and his mother are both counting down the days until his 18th birthday. They’ll be counting for a while.



“I'm 16 years old, my birthday is on December 20, I'll be turning 17 on that day,” said Ceasar with an obvious smile beneath his mask. Even then, the gravity of voting didn’t escape him. “It’s very important to vote. Make sure your voice is heard.”



When the countdown finally ends on the 444 days until his 18th birthday, Ceasar will have a T-shirt to remind him of the day that his favorite NBA team came to his city to help people register to vote.



The Thunder will host two more voter registration drives before the Oct. 9 deadline to register. The first will be held at Chesapeake Energy Arena from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The following day, the Thunder will be at the offices of the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City from 1 to 3 p.m. for a drive through voter registration event on Sunday.