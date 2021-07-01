GOOD FOR GABRIEL

The flowering alfalfa plant has been growing in Argentina since the 19th century. It’s currently flourished to over 9.8 million acres – the third-largest crop in South America’s second largest country. In the United States you’re more likely to think of The Little Rascals when you hear the word alfalfa than you are to see it on a plate, but to Deck and his family, the crop was their world.



Produced to feed Argentinian cows that produce milk and are butchered for meat, alfalfa is life-sustaining for many families - including Deck’s - in agricultural areas like the Santiago del Estero province. Starting at 5 a.m., Gabriel and his father would ride out to the fields on a motorcycle and process bales of alfalfa until the late afternoon and sometimes late into the night.



“Childhood was tough work,” Deck said. “That's why I try to work hard every day. I believe that's the key to leading to great things.”



During rare moments of downtime in their childhood, Gabriel kicked the soccer ball around, sometimes until 10 p.m. Gabriel’s brother, Joaquin was glued to the television. Joaquin saw basketball players and was gripped, imitating the moves he saw. One day, one of the guys Joaquin usually played basketball with couldn’t make it, and Gabriel was asked to play. The future basketball prodigy even started to like it.



Slowly, Gabriel joined Joaquin in watching daily news coverage of basketball, then they created their own makeshift court behind their house. The Deck brothers packed down the reddish-brown dirt in the yard by watering it daily until it was firm enough for a basketball to bounce properly.



Then there was just the problem of the hoop.



The rim was too small and got worn out quickly with the boys dunking and hanging on it. Again and again, it needed to be welded. Eventually, Deck’s father found an old tractor steering wheel to serve as the permanent fixture – wide enough for a ball to fit and solid enough to withstand two growing boys and their friends. The hoop still stands to this day.

Spanish-language radio voice of the Thunder, Eleno Ornelas, catches up with Gabriel Deck. Listen in as Deck talks growing up playing on a self-made hoop and leaving home at age 13 to pursue his basketball career, to now joining the Thunder. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 7, 2021