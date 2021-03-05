PROVIDING HOPE BY EXAMPLE

HORFORD HASN’T MISSED a game due to injury this season, though he did sit out six contests after the birth of his daughter, Nova. Horford and his wife, Amelia Vega, have four children and, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, moved their family to Oklahoma City at the beginning of the season.





Horford and Vega, also a native of Santo Domingo and the 2003 Miss Universe, were married in their shared hometown in 2011. The couple is extremely active in the Dominican Republic and visit grandparents, aunts and uncles as frequently as possible. From reconstructing basketball courts to hosting basketball camps, making donations or providing basketball equipment, Horford aims to provide the next generation of youth in his home country with more stability and connection to the world beyond Santo Domingo.



“We’re constantly going there in the offseason,” he said. “One of the things I like doing, is doing basketball camps and making sure that I’m helping that next generation and teaching values, spending time over there and teaching fundamentals of the game.”







Horford has also focused on education to invest in the people in the Dominican Republic, giving them more than just supplies for the day or a basketball dream, but a true hope for a brighter future.



“We have a very, very strong bond and I’m always thinking of ways to help down there,” said Horford. “It really warms my heart, just being able to make a difference. It just gives me perspective. I am very grateful. Every day that I wake up I’m very aware of where I’m at and of the things that I have.”



A multi-time winner of the NBA Cares Community Assists Award, Horford also donated $23,000 to Direct Relief International to support relief efforts in Japan and the Pacific after the tsunami there in 2011. Last April, Horford donated $500,000 in COVID-19 relief across six different locations, which included every stop on his life path to that point: the Dominican Republic, Michigan, Florida, Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia. Whether it’s on or off the floor, one thing is clear – through both his faith and his work, Al Horford elevates everyone around him.



“My whole purpose in life is to please God, to ensure I’m doing his will and that I’m living my life in that example,” he said. “Based on that, that’s how I go about my life and then the rest of everything will fall in place – whether it’s me being a basketball player, being the best father, the best husband and just trying to help anybody I can along the way.”